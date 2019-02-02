UJ online application, registration, form and status 2022

UJ online application allows prospective students to apply within a set timeline at their convenience. This technological advancement significantly contributes to the University of Johannesburg's admission operations. It makes the entire process quick and efficient.

A distant view of the University of Johannesburg's administrative block.

Source: Twitter

UJ's strict policies regarding its online application procedure promote orderliness and fasten the process. Hence, every potential student wishing to join this institution must adhere to those rules and regulations. Explore below how the process runs, including how to track your UJ application status.

UJ online application in 2022

The University of Johannesburg is among the top-performing universities in South Africa. The school has four campuses spread countrywide, around 90 departments and nine faculties, and registers over 50,000 students annually. Here is how to complete UJ online application for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Visit the UJ website.

Hover your cursor on Admissions + Aid and click Undergraduate .

and click . Click New Applicant APPLY HERE .

. The system will take you to the Academic Application Process page.

page. Click No under " Do you already have a student number? "

under " " Click No under " Are you returning to finalize an incomplete application? "

under " " Choose Yes or No under " Enter qualification token (if applicable)? "

or under " " Read the ConONSENT TO PROCESSING PERSONAL INFORMATION sheet.

sheet. Click I accept to acknowledge.

to acknowledge. Click Next to move to the Biographical details form.

to move to the form. Fill out the biographical details and click Next .

. Follow the prompts until you compete for the application process.

Upload all the necessary documents before submitting your application.

A young man wearing a blue graduation gown.

Source: UGC

How to upload documents at UJ online application

First, scan your documents and put them on your computer. After that, here is how you upload the documents to UJ online application:

If you signed out of the UJ online application portal, log in using your student number and password.

Check the Student Web section

Click Academic/ Residence Application .

. Click Upload Documents Required.

Click Load/View in front of each document.

in front of each document. Choose the correct file (scanned document) from your computer and click open to move it to the portal.

Requirements for UJ online application

These are the requirements for Mzansi citizens:

A completed UJ application form (online/hardcopy).

A copy of your ID, student ID, or birth certificate.

A copy of your results for the latest school year if you are currently in Grade 12.

A certified copy of your National Senior Certificate or equivalent qualification.

Attach a copy of your academic transcript if you attended another higher education institution.

A copy of the proof of payment (R200) for paper applications only.

If you apply for accommodation, attaché a copy of the proof of payment (R1 220).

An email address for receiving an official communication from the university.

Your Admission Point Score (APS).

Southern African universities use the APS to determine if one qualifies for the course they applied. UJ's APS formula considers the six subjects you got the highest points. However, the school excludes Life Orientation when calculating your final APS score. You can use the UJ APS calculator to determine your score.

The UJ application requirements for international students are on the school's website. Fill out all the required places on your application form to avoid experiencing delayed responses from the school. Moreover, do not leave out any important details because the school considers your details when determining whether you deserve a slot.

UJ students having a group discussion.

Source: Facebook

UJ online application status check

Track your UJ status since applying does not guarantee you will be accepted. Establish if you have secured a place and apply to other schools on time if you miss a slot at the University of Johannesburg. Here is how to check your UJ application status:

Visit the UJ website. Hover your cursor on Admissions + Aid. Click CHECK YOUR STATUS. Enter your Student number, passport or ID number. Enter the displayed text in a text box. Choose the year you applied and press the search button.

How to apply for UJ offline

Online application is free, while the paper-based process has an application fee for first-time applicants. Email registration@uj.ac.za or call +27 (0) 11​ 559 4555 where to get the UJ application form, print it, fill it out, and send it to:

University of Johannesburg

PO Box 524

Auckland Park

2006

South Africa

How much is the online application fee at UJ?

First-time applicants using the paper-based process pay an R200 UJ application fee. Payments are done via:

FNB UJ Main Account

Account type: Cheque

Cheque Account number: 626 158 73280

626 158 73280 Branch name: FNB Client Services

FNB Client Services Branch code: 210-554

210-554 Reference on the deposit slip: your ID Number

your ID Number If prompted to use a SWIFT CODE, provide: FIRNZ AJJ.

A female graduate holding her diploma.

Source: UGC

Attach a copy of proof of payment when you submit your paper/hardcopy application form. Photocopy your deposit slip and keep a copy for your record. In addition, you do not have to make a residence deposit during the application process.

Payments to the University of Johannesburg are only made via its main bank account. Therefore, if approached for assistance regarding fee payments, decline the offer and inform the university immediately.

Does UJ accept late inquiries?

The institution discourages walk-in inquiries by applicants. Therefore, do not visit any of their campuses in Auckland Park Kingsway, Doornfontein, Auckland Park Bunting Road, and Soweto to confirm your final application status.

The university notifies successful applicants through email or SMS. If you do not receive any of them, call 011 559 4555. Alternatively, check your UJ application status on the school portal if you do not hear from the school.

UJ late application allows people to change courses and first-time applications. However, it only happens when the school still has vacancies after the application deadline elapses. Here is how you do the late application inquiries online.

Visit the UJ website.

Hover your cursor on Admissions + Aid

Click Late Inquiries .

. Enter your UJ student number, Grade 12 examination number, or ID number.

Click on submit.

Choose between New or Previous application and click Confirm .

or application and click . The system will indicate whether you qualify for available courses if you have not applied at UJ. Select a Faculty/College, then choose a course.

The portal will display a faculty if your application was successful. Click Registration information to get all the details regarding your registration (the portal only allows applicants with an admitted status to continue with registration).

to get all the details regarding your registration (the portal only allows applicants with an admitted status to continue with registration). Click change qualification if you are not satisfied with your current qualification. The portal will display courses you qualify for (per Faculty/College) that still have slots. Select your preferred Faculty/College. A list of available courses within the Faculty/College will be displayed. Pick whichever you are interested in.

if you are not satisfied with your current qualification. The portal will display courses you qualify for (per Faculty/College) that still have slots. Select your preferred Faculty/College. A list of available courses within the Faculty/College will be displayed. Pick whichever you are interested in. If satisfied with your qualification, enter your phone number and click Submit.

An applicant should receive feedback in less than five working days, and if you do not want with the course you have allocated, change it within the time the school has set.

Image: facebook.com, @go2uj

Source: Facebook

How do I register at UJ?

After UJ confirms you have secured a slot, register for classes. The university has a well-laid-out online registration guide. Here is an overview of the UJ registration process:

Step 1

Log in to the UJ portal using your student number and password.

Click Create Password if you do not have one or Forgot Password if you cannot remember it.

Step 2

Click CLASSES , then tap on My Registration (ITs enabler).

, then tap on After that, click the Registration button on the left.

N/B: Click a blue question mark on each process for detailed instructions.

Step 3

Complete all the processes.

Read the POPIA regulations, then click I Accept .

. Verify your details, including your contacts.

Generate a Provisional proforma statement (if needed).

Click Uploading of documents required and upload the documents.

Step 4

Click Registration verification to verify your registration status.

to verify your registration status. Click Submit Payment to make a payment (debit card payments are not allowed).

Click on Cheque or Credit Card Payment options and pay the required minimum amount (R3,870) or R6,470 for resident students. In addition, a continuing student must have cleared outstanding fees.

Additionally, if the UJ portal cannot verify your registration status, email registration@uj.ac.za or call 011 559 4555 for assistance.

Step 5

Read Academic Registration Rules, Regulations, and Indemnity, and click I Accept .

. Click Submit Registration to confirm the course you registered for.

to confirm the course you registered for. Enter you r Employment status and select whether you are responsible for your account. If not, provide the third party's information.

and select whether you are responsible for your account. If not, provide the third party's information. Click Save and Continue .

. Select modules and click Save and Proceed .

. Verify the modules you want to register and click Continue .

. Verify your registration costs and click Accept Registration .

. Print your Proof of Registration.

Step 6

Click Add Subjects to Registration to add extra subjects per the school policy.

to add extra subjects per the school policy. Click Subject Cancelations to cancel per the school policy.

You are only allowed to change modules within this registration period.

Step 7

After completing the registration process, get your Student ID card (if you do not have one) at your allocated UJ campus as soon as possible.

A woman smiling on her graduation day.

Source: UGC

How to cancel UJ online application

Here are rules about how to cancel an online application at UJ:

Let them know that you no longer wish to be a UJ student through the student portal (as explained above) or submit an official notification to the relevant faculty officer before the dates determined by the university.

Students who cancel their registration before the end of the first week of the module are entitled to a refund of 90% of the module fee or a credit of 90% of the module fee.

Students who cancel their registration before the end of the second week of the module are entitled to a refund of 50% of the module fee or credit or 50% of the module fee.

Students who do not notify the university officially of a cancelled module after the end of the second week are not entitled to any reimbursement or credit of the module fee.

There are no refunds or credit for cancellations in weeks three to seven of any running module.

Credit into the student account is automatic upon cancellation.

A refund is only be paid out to the student on receipt of a completed refund application via this link.

University of Johannesburg courses

Check out learning programs for each campus on the UJ Prospectus (downloadable or digital pdf).

When is the UJ online application 2023 opening date?

UJ online application for 2023/2024 undergraduate programmes opened on 1 April 2022.

When is UJ online application 2022 closing date?

The school will close undergraduate applications for 2023/2024 on 30 September 2022 (12:00). Also, apply for accommodation by 30 September 2022 (12:00).

Hope this guide for UJ online application has been helpful. Pick a course, determine whether you meet UJ’s APS score, collect the required application and registration documents, and send your application.

