The hardest part about completing high school is deciding what university or college to go to and which courses to take depending on various factors like your grade , and passion, among others. When that time comes, one realizes that what course to do will determine your whole career, and it is not as easy as when you were a child saying that you want to be a pilot or a doctor. If you are looking to join a university, the University of Zululand is one of the best and most esteemed educational institutions in South Africa.

Read on if you are considering enrolling in the University of Zululand to know all about its history and educational programs.

University of Zululand

Zululand University was founded in 1960 with only 41 students, who included five females. At first, Unizulu started as a college, but in 1970, the institution acquired the University status. The University was only attended by one race until 1986 when other people of colour were allowed to study there. It is the fastest-growing institution in the Umhlathuze Municipality, Richards Bay, Kwazulu-Natal. Also, it is the only university located north of River UThukela.

Campuses

Unizulu has several campuses, including the KwaDlangezwa campus, which was developed in 1960, and it is the main campus that houses the four main faculties and academic support systems. In addition, the campus in Urban Richards was completed in 2009, and its purpose is to expand the vocational and entrepreneurial sectors in the University.

University of Zululand online application 2022

The University of Zululand online application only requires you to go to the CAO application portal and fill in the application form.

You are required to click on the apply tab and then on apply now. Then, follow the easy application process. The CAO number appears in the tear-off slip on the CAO application form. Use your unique CAO number as a reference when paying the application fee. The documents to be submitted include:

Certified copy of identity document

Certified copy of diploma or degree certificate (if available)

Certified copy of an academic record with conduct in respect of studies at another tertiary institution

Proof of payment of the non-refundable application fee (see relevant fee above)

Certified copy of the Matric results/certificate

Foreign students should also provide the following documents:

A valid passport and study permit

SAQA verification certificate

Proof of financial means (bank statements, bursaries, cash available/traveller’s cheque to cover envisaged living expenses during the sojourn in the Republic and to pay tuition fees)

Academics

Zululand University offers approximately 252 accredited degrees, diplomas, and certificates across the four faculties. The University of Zululand faculties include:

Faculty of Arts

Arts is the largest Faculty and carries most of the University of Zululand courses. The Faculty has the highest number of enrolled students and the highest staff-to-student ratio. The vision of this Faculty is To be one of the leading faculties of arts nationally and globally based in rural setting providing quality career programmes and service through teaching, research and community engagement.

Indeed the 18 departments in the Faculty offer a variety of fields, including social sciences, languages and linguistics, and humanities. The Dean in charge of the Faculty of Arts is Professor M.A. Masonga.

Faculty of Commerce, Administration, and Law

The Faculty of Commerce, Administration, and Law is led by the Executive Dean, Professor Lorein Greylin. It has six departments: Department of Law, Department of Public Administration, Business Management Department, Department of Accounting, Department of Economics, and The Department of Industrial Psychology.

All the courses and programs in this Faculty are registered with the South African Qualifications Authority and approved by the Council on Higher Education. This Faculty also takes part in community outreach and development programs. The vision guiding this school is:

To be a Faculty of choice and relevance for commerce administration, law, and the local community in ensuring a supportive and caring ethos that contributes meaningfully to the quality of life and of all those who live in the region of KZN, South Africa and the African continent within the global context.

Faculty of Education

The School of Education is in charge of the University of Zululand teaching courses headed by Professor M. Maphalala. The programs in this Faculty include B. ED in foundation phase teaching, B. ED Mathematics, Science and Technology Education, among others.

Faculty of Science and Agriculture

The Faculty consists of fourteen departments like Agriculture, Biochemistry & Microbiology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Consumer Sciences, Geography & Environmental Studies, Hydrology, Human Movement Science, Mathematics Sciences, Nursing Science, Physics & Engineering, Zoology, and Science Access.

Library

The Unizulu library offers its students and staff the resources and materials necessary for research in the form of books. In addition, the library has an E-catalog, which makes access to the resources easier. The University of Zululand Library and Information science also offers E-resources so the students can access information at any time.

Application

There are two methods for joining the University of Zululand:

Offline Application

The Unizulu offline application takes only three easy steps:

Search for and choose your course.

Download the application forms on the Unizulu website www.unizulu.ac.za in the Unizulu student zone section or collect the application form in person from the institution and fill it in.

Submit the application form with the required documents.

How do I apply online at Unizulu?

The much-awaited unizulu online application 2022 can be done at the online portal http://www.unizulu.ac.za/student-zone/apply/.

Unizulu late applications 2022 opening date

The University’s admission registration for 2022/2023 is scheduled to close on the following dates:

Social work – August 30, 2022 Nursing Science – September 30, 2022 Other programmes – October 31, 2022

Students can also carry out their Unizulu status check on my.unizulu.ac.za. Find more info about the University from the Unizulu official website or download the University of Zululand Prospectus 2022.

