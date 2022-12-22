What is 'Alternative Income Source Identified', and what should you do about it?

Not every South African can comfortably access basic needs due to financial struggles. This is why the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was set up. The body provides various types of grants, including the Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant. Many SRD applicants received the Alternative Income Source Identified rejection message; below is how to go about it.

Before SASSA accepts applications for grants, it must run a background check to ensure fair financial disbursements to struggling citizens. Applicants must provide their personal details, contact information, employment details, and banking information.

SASSA Alternative Income Source Identified meaning

SASSA's Social Relief Distress is a social support grant meant to provide financial assistance to unemployed South Africans who do not qualify for any other social grants offered in the country. The SRD grant amount is R350, but not many people qualify for it due to the Alternative Income Source Identified problem.

If you have an income of R595 or more in your bank account per month, SASSA will determine that you have another source of cash inflow, and your SRD application will not be accepted. The applicant will then receive an Alternative Income Source Identified rejection message.

Other requirements to qualify for SASSA's Social Relief Distress grant include the following:

Applicants must be South African citizens, permanent residents, refugees, asylum seekers, or holders of a special permit.

Should not be getting any other grant provided by SASSA

Applicant should not be benefiting from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Applicant should not be receiving the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)

Must be between 18 and 60 years. Those below 18 years are eligible for the child support grant given to their parents or guardians, while SA citizens above 60 qualify for the older person grant.

How do I appeal my SASSA R350?

Alternative Income Source Identified appeals are usually handled by the Department of Social Development through the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA). Those with rejected applications have up to 30 days from the date of rejection to appeal. Appellants should follow this guide:

Go to the SASSA DSD appeals website.

Select the text; Click Here To Lodge an Appeal or Check Status Appeal Status.

Provide your ID number and correct contact number

Click Send Pin and wait for a verification message

and wait for a verification message Ensure the information previously provided to SASSA is correct

Update your contact details if necessary and save

Choose the month you are applying for

Select the reason for application appeal from the drop-down menu

Confirm that you have read and understood the clauses in the Declaration and Consent documents

Submit your application

You will receive a confirmation message for a successful appeal application.

Note: Appellants will know the outcome of their application after 60 to 90 days from the day of lodging the appeal. The tribunal will send the decision and relevant reasons electronically. The decision is made with respect to the specific month that the appeal was made; therefore, appeal applications must be made for each month SASSA declines the SRD application.

The tribunal outcome is final and will not be revised. However, unsatisfied appellants can go to the High Court for judicial review.

Can I apply for SASSA's R350 grant reconsideration?

Yes. Before lodging an appeal to the Department of Social Development, you need to apply for reconsideration. This procedure is for solvable cases, such as verification errors that only need information updates.

How do I appeal the SASSA R350 rejection through Moya App?

Follow these steps to make your SASSA appeal reconsideration through the Moya App:

Open the Moya App

Click the reconsideration request option with the text; Click here to apply online or check reconsideration.

Fill in the required information, including ID and contact numbers

Look for the send pin toggle

toggle You will receive a pin code to fill in the space appearing on your screen

Choose an option that is opposite to the reason your application was denied. If the reason for rejection was an alternative income source identified, choose the no alternative income source option.

How do I check my SASSA grant?

To check the status of your grant, go to the SASSA website and click on the My Application Status link. You will be required to fill in your ID number and phone number. You can also contact SASSA on 0800601011 if the application status shows pending or denied.

Does SASSA check your bank account?

Yes. The agency needs banking information to know how much money an applicant receives. SASSA also gets financial information from UIF, NSFAS, and SARS.

The Alternative Income Source Identified rejection message should not trouble you anymore. Follow the above guide to ensure you benefit from the Social Relief Distress grant.

