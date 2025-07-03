“8 Years Is Enough”: SPAR Employee’s Decision to Quit Retail Pays Off

A local woman named Faith shared on TikTok that, after eight years, she left her job in the retail industry

The TikTok user shared a series of pictures of herself, some showing her at her old work and others in her new workspace

Many online community members gathered in the comment section to congratulate Faith on her career progression

People supported a woman who had left her retail job after nearly a decade. Images: @faith_.11

Source: TikTok

A woman took a leap of faith and quit her retail job to pursue one that brought a smile to her face. Members of the online community were supportive of the woman and showed her positivity.

Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, whose name is Faith, shared a series of pictures of herself, some of which showed her in SPAR uniform. She wrote on the first photo that she resigned from her job in retail on 26 January 2025.

She added in the caption:

"I said, 'Eight years is enough.' Now see what the Lord has done."

While Faith didn't share the new opportunity she had been granted, she seemed to have left her retail job for an office job, as she was seen sitting at a desk.

Faith seemed to enjoy her new role in the office. Images: @faith_.11

Source: TikTok

Some social media users assumed she worked for SARS as she was seen posing in front of a banner with the revenue service's logo in her TikTok post.

SA applauds former SPAR employee

Faith's post received several congratulatory messages from social media users, who also took to the comment section to share their experiences of leaving one work environment in search of a new one.

@babydaddy451 shared their congratulations to the former retail worker and said:

"It's a positive energy to see someone winning with a background of where I'm at now. It gives us hope. Soon I will share my story."

@phiwakazi loved the news and wrote to Faith:

"Oh, I'm so happy for you, my sister. How I wish to take that risk, but it's just that I'm scared. I don't know what the future holds."

@kingofnailsbloem stated in the post's comments:

"The fear of stepping into the unknown is what is holding many people back."

@barcelosmommy noted what they thought the downside of working in retail entailed, writing:

"The thing with retail is you become a prisoner. You can’t take calls, can’t attend interviews, and you’re always at work. When you’re off, there’s laundry and housework. Plus, you need to rest as well."

An appreciative @maapitsi_m said to the woman:

"Thank you for giving me hope. Congratulations, my queen. May God bless you abundantly and grant you your heart's desires and more wealth."

@noxeey6, who felt they could relate, added in the comment section:

"I left SPAR in May last year. Today, I'm in logistics earning four times more of what I used to earn. Retail will hold you back."

3 Other stories about career changes

In another article, Briefly News reported about a cement mixer who showed people his career glow-up. He shared that he became a working professional after earning his qualification to change his life.

reported about a cement mixer who showed people his career glow-up. He shared that he became a working professional after earning his qualification to change his life. A woman showed her impressive career progession, showcasing her journey through various roles, which included being a domestic worker, caregiver and financial administrator.

A young woman secured a corporate job after years of working in retail. South Africans entered the comment section with support and sent congratulatory messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News