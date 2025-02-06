One woman shared her remarkable career progression on TikTok, showcasing her journey through various roles including domestic worker, caregiver, and financial administrator

The content creator @khothatso28 attributed her success to taking every opportunity that came her way and maintaining strong faith, inspiring hope in others facing similar circumstances

South African domestic workers and caregivers flooded the comments section with messages of hope and requests for guidance, relating to her story of persistence

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared her journey through various jobs until she was blessed with the right one. her journey inspired Mzansi. Images: @khothatso28

Source: TikTok

A woman’s incredible journey from domestic worker to successful professional has moved many on TikTok. Content creator @khothatso28, known for her motivational content, shared a video highlighting her career transformation, proving that perseverance and faith can lead to success.

View the post here.

A woman shared a video of her struggle going through different jobs until she was blessed with the one she wanted. Images: @khothatso28

Source: TikTok

Finding strength in faith

In her video, the Midrand resident reflected on her growth, proudly stating:

"We are not a domestic worker anymore, we are no longer a caregiver, no longer a nurse, not a quality controller, not a clerk anymore, not a financial administrator anymore—we are now God's favourite child."

Her message hit home for many, especially those who grew up without parental support. She encouraged others with the words:

"Dear black child growing up without parents, with God, everything is possible."

Research on career mobility shows that resilience and adaptability are key to career growth, much like her journey through multiple roles. Those who embrace change and seek new opportunities often achieve significant success over time.

Studies also highlight how faith can be a powerful source of strength, helping individuals redefine their identity and unlock new opportunities—just as she has done. For many, spiritual belief not only provides motivation but also serves as a foundation for perseverance in challenging times.

A woman shared a post showing how she has finally achieved success, inspiring hundreds. Images: @khothatso28

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts

@Sandra_Zingwena shared her aspirations:

"As a housekeeper who did caregiving and still trying to apply for a cruise ship job, this is an inspiration."

@eunice_daisy expressed hope:

"I'm working as a domestic worker I don't want to anymore, thank you for giving me hope that one day I can change my life."

@Lisebo_Mokoena stated simply:

"You are an inspiration."

@Carol_🐻 sought guidance:

"Inspired mama. Mina would like to know where I can do courses for clerk and administrators and their agents too, mami please"

@Tsholofelo_Morgan_Lo related:

"As a care giver... Now this is an inspiration."

@Linkie_Maja noted:

"So much luck with work, you're indeed favoured."

The creator @khothatso28 responded humbly:

"Yeah, God has been taking every opportunity that came without being choosy also helped 🙏🙏"

Other women succeeding in life

Briefly News reported on a young matriculant's celebration that turned emotional. The heartwarming family moment and outpouring of support showed just how much the milestone meant to everyone involved.

reported on a young matriculant's celebration that turned emotional. The heartwarming family moment and outpouring of support showed just how much the milestone meant to everyone involved. A content creator's achievement sparked hope among viewers, but it was her journey to homeownership that truly touched hearts.

An ambitious domestic worker's unique approach to securing employment with a wealthy family impressed many. Her creative job-hunting strategy led to an unexpected opportunity that changed her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News