“Thank You God, I Got My Own Place”: Woman’s First Apartment Tour Has Mzansi Inspired
- A young content creator, @zoliswa_gm, celebrated a major life milestone by showing off the keys to her stunning new apartment
- The video tour revealed a modern living space complete with a fully equipped kitchen, luxurious L-shaped couch, and floor-to-ceiling built-in cupboards
- South Africans flooded her comments with congratulations and prayers, with many saying her success gives them hope for their own future
A young South African woman has inspired thousands after sharing her journey into independent living. Content creator @zoliswa_gm, known for her beauty content, took viewers on an emotional tour of her new apartment, showcasing each carefully designed space that now marks her personal milestone.
Watch the TikTok video below.
From house to home
@zoliswa_gm's move from renting to homeownership marks an exciting new chapter in her life as she builds her personal wealth. Her own space means freedom to renovate, decorate, and truly make it her own without permission from a landlord.
While her homeownership journey inspires many, financial experts stress that renting isn't throwing money away as many believe. Having a place to live always comes with costs, and renting can offer predictable monthly expenses that allow young professionals to save and plan their path to ownership, just as this content creator did.
Mzansi celebrates her success
@shoki wrote:
"Dear God, I will keep clapping for others until it's my turn... Congratulations stranger👏🏾💐"
@Nosipho_Azanda_Sondia gushed:
"I Love this content 😭😭😭 It gives me so much hope 🙏 Siyabonga 🥂🍾"
@Shrek shared:
"This is the 4th big girl apartment I see today that means mine is coming too🤭 I'm so so happy for you, you deserve it 🥰"
@esie_06 blessed:
"May God keep blessing you sisi, everything has its time as it said in the book jeremiah29verse11 God has plan for us."
@Khanya_C celebrated:
"Our young sisters are winning this year, we love it for them. Focused girls 😍♥️👌"
@amahle.sibalikhulu prayed:
"Congratulations mama. May you apartment be anointed with the blood of Jesus ❤️"
@Kaytra's🐝 added:
"🥺❤️ To countless more blessings to come"
@Rebecca_V_Perfect_Image said:
"I celebrate with you my sister. One day you will celebrate with me too. A big congratulations🥰"
