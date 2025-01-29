Global site navigation

“From Empty Shell to Modern Living”: Couple Builds Vibracrete Slab House
Family and Relationships

“From Empty Shell to Modern Living”: Couple Builds Vibracrete Slab House

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A couple documented their inspiring journey of constructing their dream home using vibracrete slabs, transforming a bare plot into a modern living space
  • The video shared by content creator @rugailjohnson showcases the entire building process, from setting up concrete slabs to creating a beautifully finished home
  • Social media users were divided in their reactions, with some praising the innovative approach while others expressed concerns about the durability

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Woman's post on new home goes viral.
A woman shared a video showing how she and her husband used vibracrete concrete slabs to build the structure of their home. Images: @rugailjohnson
Source: TikTok

Content creator @rugailjohnson, known for sharing family content, shared a video documenting her family's home-building journey. The footage shows the transformation of an empty plot into a modern home using vibracrete slabs, sparking discussions about alternative building methods.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Understanding vibracrete construction

Vibracrete slabs measuring 1440mm by 305mm, are made from a mix of sand, cement, and stone, making them an affordable building option for modern homes. They have become increasingly popular in South African construction because they’re versatile and budget-friendly.

Read also

“When the bestie meets your new ride”: Friend’s reaction to woman’s BMW X3 melts hearts

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

These precast concrete slabs are strong and can handle different weather conditions, but proper installation is key to making them last. They’re usually placed between precast pillars and secured with cement grouting to create a solid and stable structure.

A woman's video on how they built their home using vibracete went viral.
A woman shared a video showing how she and her husband used vibracrete to start building their home. The result had Mzansi commenting. Images: @rugailjohnson
Source: TikTok

Mzansi's reactions

@levernjoyabrahams suggested:

"Nutec would have been cheaper but it looks beautiful, they did a good job."

@nestamphahlele6 reflected:

"This crossed my mind in 2021 when they were demolishing a stop nonsense of a big plot in my area but I wasn't brave enough to buy them. Love it ❤️"

@Rafiqah Sheldon Geru cautioned:

"For temporary housing yes, but this could never be permanent coz our South African winters don't play."

@Charney Micheala Rob inquired:

"May I ask. How much, more or less did you pay for the plot?🥹 Your house looks really great btw. Such a good idea."

@Awenkosi expressed concern:

"I'm worried about durability."

@Moezammiel Cassiem warned:

Read also

"You must love her": Man’s long Midrand walk to dinner date at Mall of Africa, amazes SA

"Very very hot in summer and very very cold in winter, the council don't approve building plans for vibe structures."

@🖤🕸Magrega!💫🕷 shared success:

"My house is also built with vibracrete slabs, it was built in 2011 and it's still standing!"

More housing stories making headlines

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: