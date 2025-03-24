Siya Kolisi has updated his relationship status on Instagram and has changed his description to husband and brother

The famous rugby player announced his divorce from Rachel in late 2024 to the surprise of many South Africans

Folks across Mzansi who got wind of the news didn't care much about the change and thought people should mind their own business

Siya Kolisi changed his relationship status on Instagram and SA could care less. Images: siyakolisi

Famous Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has changed his relationship status on Instagram from husband to brother and father. Furthermore, the man has erased any evidence of his relationship with Rachel on his social media account. The couple had announced their separation in late 2024.

Parting ways

Siya Kolisi's Instagram account has been given some proper spring cleaning. Scrolling down several posts on his account yields no results of Rachel in most pictures. Even though the change is quite obvious on his account if you look hard enough, most people haven't noticed it yet.

In a post he recently made about his match playing with the Sharks, commenters didn't notice anything.

See the post below:

An end of an era

Siya and Rachel had been the IT couple in sport for a long time. The pair have shared their marriage with the world. Before his social media purge, Rachel Kolisi would be seen throughout Siya's posts. The pair would spend a lot of time together, showing their love for each other to the world at large. But things have become incredibly distant between the two.

Rachel Kolisi was quite open with expressing her feelings about the divorce. Image: Kinga Krzeminska

South Africans couldn't be bothered by the change in social media status and many suggested that he should be left alone.

Read the comments below:

Ria Weideman said:

"Tell someone who cares! Lost all respect for him!"

Lesley Munro van Staden mentioned:

'"Advertising himself" really. He is stating reality. Give them a break, they are not making drama.'

Magda Pienaar Reinhardt commented:

"So what does it have to do with the nation! It is his private business."

Bradley Meredith posted:

"Who really cares. Leave them alone."

Jessa Andreas stated:

"Leave the man alone, his private life is none of our business."

Dasheka Amos Wa Lekhosi said:

"None of our business, we already have our own relationships problem."

Ariska Davies mentioned:

"So he removed "husband" from his bio... That's what people do when they get divorced."

Trudy Bester shared:

"This has nothing to do with the people of SA? You know..."

