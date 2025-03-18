A guy shared his devasting story of ending up in the intensive care unit after visiting his girlfriend unannounced

One man nearly got killed all in the name of love after he paid his girlfriend a surprise visit at her place and things took a shocking turn for the worse.

Man ends up in ICU after visiting bae unannounced

The unexpected encounter has since sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many weighing in on the risks of visiting a significant other unannounced.

While taking to his TikTok account under the handle @nedymusictz the gent posted a video showcasing himself in a hospital. The guy shared with his viewers that he had intended to surprise his bae at her place without any prior notice.

However, upon arrival, the situation escalated quickly after he allegedly discovered something that led to a physical altercation which therefore landed him in hospital.

@nedymusictz revealed the following while taking to his TikTok caption saying:

"The main boyfriend wanted to kill me."

The footage went viral on social media clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users reacted with mixed feelings over the gent's confession.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at the man's ICU confession

The online community was amused as they took to the comments section to crack jokes about the man's situation, while some sympathised with him.

Nnuna Chifumbi was entertained saying:

"That girl is my hero."

Fortunate said:

"Sorry handsome, you should have replaced her with me i won't break your heart."

Joygloria expressed:

"True definition of looks doesn't matter in a relationship it's only money."

Queen of west shared:

"Sisterhood is proud of her."

Lisa the princess commented:

"My problem these days when I see a girl child representing us this way."

Gracie added:

"I love reading such stuff! There’s a satisfaction that comes with it."

User simply said:

"Cheers to any sisterhood watching this."

How to get over a breakup

Although a relationship may be ending for the best, it can still be difficult. According to the University of New Hampshire here are the following ways one could get over a breakup and assist oneself to move on and be content as one adjusts to a breakup.

Dealing with a breakup is challenging due to the loss of the relationship, shared plans, dreams, and hopes, feelings of disappointment, grief, and failure, abrupt changes in daily routines, potential loss of relationships, and potential impact on one's sense of self.

Grieving after a breakup involves experiencing conflicting emotions, seeking support from friends and family, and finding a balance between talking about the breakup and engaging in other activities. It's important to avoid negative thinking and focus on moving on.

Keep hope for the future and pay attention to how you're doing overall. If your reaction to the breakup is causing difficulty in managing tasks, consider seeking additional help, such as counselling services at PACS. Remember to feel the feelings and avoid negative thinking.

