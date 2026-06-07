Ntabiseng Tlali and her friend Lineo Ralitsa have been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the premeditated murder of Tlali's husband

Tlali contacted her friend in June 2024 and asked her to arrange hitmen to kill her husband

The court found that the murder was financially motivated after it emerged that Tlali received multiple insurance payouts following her husband's death

A woman in handcuffs. Images: David Talukdar/Getty

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A Gauteng woman who paid people to kill her husband will spend the rest of her life in prison. The NPA confirmed that both Ntabiseng Tlali and her friend Lineo Ralitsa were convicted and handed life sentences in the Pretoria High Court for planning and carrying out the killing of Tlali's husband, David Malewa Tlali.

In June 2024, Tlali reached out to Ralitsa and asked her to arrange hitmen to kill her husband. Ralitsa contacted her ex-boyfriend, who sourced two Lesotho nationals to carry out the job.

On 11 August 2024, the two men arrived at Ralitsa's home and spent the night there. Early the following morning, Ralitsa received a call from Tlali saying her husband had arrived home. The men went to the Tlali residence, confronted David at the gate and shot him in the head before fleeing. He died at the scene.

How the women were caught

Back in June 2024, Tlali approached Ralitsa with a request to find someone who could kill her husband. Ralitsa turned to her ex-boyfriend, who then tracked down two men from Lesotho willing to do the job.

In court, Tlali said she wanted her husband dead because he had been abusing her. Both women asked the judge to go easy on the sentencing.

Tlali said she had never been in trouble with the law before, that she was the one raising her children and that pleading guilty showed she was sorry. Ralitsa said she was just the person who helped make it happen, not the one who pulled the trigger.

What the court decided

Neither woman convinced the court. The prosecutor pointed out that saying sorry in a courtroom means very little when you only admitted guilt because the evidence left you no choice. David's sister took the stand and told the court that he had kept the family going financially, and that losing him the way they did had taken a serious toll on their mother's health.

The judge was clear that if Tlali had been living with abuse, she had options. There are legal protections in place for exactly that situation, and she chose none of them. What stood out most was the money. Tlali had walked away with several insurance payouts after her husband was killed, and the court said that told its own story about why this really happened. Both women left court with life sentences.

View the full story here.

SA angered by the case

People had strong feelings about the case and were very disappointed. They shared how they felt the Facebook page:

@Richard Cronje wrote:

"LEARN TO DIVORCE."

@Zamanzwakele Dube said:

"Dogs go away. A person is not a ticket to money."

@Zandile Masilela wrote:

"She should've walked away while she could. Nobody deserves to die."

A Facebook post. Images: @thenpaofsa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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