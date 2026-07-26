"She Had an Amazing Life": SABC News Icon Gillian van Houten Dies Aged 72, Community Mourns
- Archival footage of Gillian van Houten reading the news resurfaced on Facebook on 25 July 2026
- The clip was shared as South Africans mourned the passing of the beloved SABC news anchor
- Fans flooded the comments with fond memories of the presenter they grew up watching on screen
Gillian van Houten, one of South Africa's most recognisable SABC news presenters, has died at the age of 72. The news of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from South Africans who grew up watching her deliver the evening bulletin with grace and authority.
A clip of archival SABC television news footage featuring van Houten resurfaced on Facebook on 25 July 2026. The footage, which appears to date from the late 1980s, shows her reading a news bulletin about the conflict on the South West Africa-Namibian border during a tense period in the region's history. She appears composed and professional, exactly as viewers remembered her.
Voice South Africa Trusted
For many who watched SABC news during that era, van Houten was a constant presence in their living rooms. She was part of a generation of broadcasters who shaped how South Africans received the news, and her warmth and composure made her a household name.
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The clip drew hundreds of comments from viewers who were moved to see her on screen again, many of whom had only just learned of her death. Watch the archival SABC footage of Gillian van Houten below:
Mzansi remembers Gillian van Houten
South Africans shared their memories and condolences in the comments:
Alice Zejglic said:
"Amazing woman and so sad, my thoughts with her loved ones."
Steven Buys wrote:
"What a beautiful lady she was. RIP lovely lady."
Abduragiem Davids shared:
"I remember her. She was a beautiful lady. That is so sad to hear. My deepest condolences to her family and relatives and colleagues."
Kirsten Copeland Wicht said:
"My favourite news presenter back in the day. I remember the big romance and life changes with JV. Always thought she was so beautiful."
Piletji Sebola wrote:
"I remember her as that beautiful and competent presenter employed by the public broadcaster and I have such fond memories."
Riaan Vd Merwe added:
"Godspeed, Gillian."
Yvonne Vieira concluded:
"RIP. She had an amazing life. Such a beautiful person."
Other Briefly News stories about loss
- The tragic passing of 18-year-old Mbali Nhlapo, a first-year law student at North-West University, who died just before her upcoming birthday.
- The recent passing of Charné Jegels, a beloved past pupil of Cambridge High School, which deeply saddened her community.
- The community's heartfelt response to the tragic loss of Josh Bilton, a Grade 11 student at Northwood School, moved many.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za