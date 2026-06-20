"Full of Hopes and Dreams": 18-Year-Old North-West University Student Dies Just Before Birthday
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- Mbali Nhlapo, an 18-year-old law student at North-West University, passed away on June 17, 2026, just before her 19th birthday
- The NWU's Students' Interest and Development Office described her passing as a profound loss to the Faculty of Law and the wider student body
- The tragedy has triggered a wave of public grief in fostering community resilience
The North-West University (NWU) Potchefstroom Campus is in a state of mourning following the passing of 18-year-old Mbali Nhlapo on June 17, 2026. A first-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student, Nhlapo, died a month before she was set to celebrate her 19th birthday. The sudden loss of a student who was pursuing her legal dreams left many shaken, as a bright future was cut short. While no official cause of death has been mentioned, the community has found a sense of comfort by shifting its focus entirely toward celebrating who Mbali was as a person. By honouring her warmth, spirit, and the bright legal dreams she pursued, those mourning can find solace in her meaningful legacy rather than the tragedy of her passing
In a formal statement, the Potchefstroom Students' Campus Council mourned her as a "valued member" whose warmth and spirit left a lasting impression on those around her. To assist those struggling with the emotional weight of her passing, the university has activated its Student Counselling and Development services. According to the American Psychological Association when tragedy strikes, public mourning spaces such as campus memorials and social media tributes help people process the shock together. By sharing condolences and offering counselling, the community creates a supportive network that validates individual pain and helps everyone heal. Read the tribute below:
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SA mourn NWU student
The public reaction to Mbali Nhlapo’s passing shows how communities use collective grieving to process the painful reminder of a young life cut short. Online tributes from the public offer a shared space to voice shock over her lost potential. Read the comments below:
Pat S Tlaka was touched by the loss of a young life:
"Shuu, she was so young with hopes and dreams. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, and NWU community. "
Thabiso Monnakhotla also added their condolences:
"Eish, such a young soul, please accept my deepest condolences to the family, may her soul rest in peace."
Tshidy Thabza Msuthu expressed sorrows over the loss:
"Oooh, my darling, may your soul rest in peace."
Other Briefly News stories about young lives lost
- Stellenbosch University announced the passing of Antonia Britto, a 22-year-old, and many South Africans were touched by his premature death.
- A matriculant who went missing ended up achieving five distinctions, which left South Africans moved by the bittersweet achievement.
- The Parklands College Head Boy, who passed away, left his community reeling, and the South African police service opened an investigation into his death.
- A freak accident claimed the life of a young girl who was celebrating Mother's Day, which ended with being declared brain dead.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za