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Mbali Nhlapo, an 18-year-old law student at North-West University, passed away on June 17, 2026, just before her 19th birthday

The NWU's Students' Interest and Development Office described her passing as a profound loss to the Faculty of Law and the wider student body

The tragedy has triggered a wave of public grief in fostering community resilience

North West University student's death moves South Africa. Image: NWU

Source: Facebook

The North-West University (NWU) Potchefstroom Campus is in a state of mourning following the passing of 18-year-old Mbali Nhlapo on June 17, 2026. A first-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student, Nhlapo, died a month before she was set to celebrate her 19th birthday. The sudden loss of a student who was pursuing her legal dreams left many shaken, as a bright future was cut short. While no official cause of death has been mentioned, the community has found a sense of comfort by shifting its focus entirely toward celebrating who Mbali was as a person. By honouring her warmth, spirit, and the bright legal dreams she pursued, those mourning can find solace in her meaningful legacy rather than the tragedy of her passing

In a formal statement, the Potchefstroom Students' Campus Council mourned her as a "valued member" whose warmth and spirit left a lasting impression on those around her. To assist those struggling with the emotional weight of her passing, the university has activated its Student Counselling and Development services. According to the American Psychological Association when tragedy strikes, public mourning spaces such as campus memorials and social media tributes help people process the shock together. By sharing condolences and offering counselling, the community creates a supportive network that validates individual pain and helps everyone heal. Read the tribute below:

SA mourn NWU student

The public reaction to Mbali Nhlapo’s passing shows how communities use collective grieving to process the painful reminder of a young life cut short. Online tributes from the public offer a shared space to voice shock over her lost potential. Read the comments below:

The late Mbali Nhlapo was a part of NWU's Faculty of Law. Image: Mikhail-nilov / Pexels

Source: UGC

Pat S Tlaka was touched by the loss of a young life:

"Shuu, she was so young with hopes and dreams. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, and NWU community. "

Thabiso Monnakhotla also added their condolences:

"Eish, such a young soul, please accept my deepest condolences to the family, may her soul rest in peace."

Tshidy Thabza Msuthu expressed sorrows over the loss:

"Oooh, my darling, may your soul rest in peace."

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Source: Briefly News