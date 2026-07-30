Julius Malema discussed the recent testimony made before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where his name featured

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader also discussed whether the party or its leadership were guilty of any wrongdoing

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Malema's comments, sharing mixed reactions to his claims

Julius Malema insisted that there is no evidence that the EFF and its leadership were involved in wrongdoing. Image: MangoStar_Studio/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — Julius Malema has publicly pushed back against allegations emerging from the Madlanga Commission, insisting that no credible evidence links the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or its leadership to any wrongdoing.

Malema, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, made the statement at a formal press briefing on Thursday, 30 July 2026. He urged South Africans not to be swayed by what he characterised as politically motivated speculation emanating from evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

"The EFF calls on all South Africans to resist the urge to succumb to juvenile and politically motivated insinuations drawn from the work of the Commission, which are not rooted in any evidence or fact," Malema said.

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He maintained that there was no credible evidence that the party or its leadership were involved in wrongdoing.

Malema linked to Major General Feroz Khan

The comments in the press briefing follow recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission that examined WhatsApp messages allegedly connecting Malema to suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head, Major General Feroz Khan.

The messages under scrutiny reportedly covered discussions on parliamentary questions and the removal of the former Inspector-General of Intelligence. Malema has denied involvement through a submitted affidavit, and Khan has not yet taken the stand to testify.

Social media reaction splits over EFF's defence

Malema’s comment drew a sharp response on social media, with several users distinguishing between the organisation and its leader.

@JustTulani wrote:

"Yes, the EFF has no wrongdoing, but Malema has a lot of wrongdoing. Ingxaki is that the EFF will never be a party principled enough to ask him to step down."

@Sethy777 observed:

"The EFF doesn't come in, but its leader does. I thought there was a line between the two."

@SirThwala_SD raised a pointed question:

"With all the allegations around the leader of the EFF, would he really step aside if he were to be called to the Madlanga Commission to testify?"

@Olivia_LaGrange claimed:

“Trying desperately to do damage control.”

@Ke_Moeletsi noted:

“Who said anything about the EFF at Madlanga? The name that kept popping up was CIC Juju. No one said anything about EFF.”

EFF considers legal action against Vusi Shongwe

Briefly News highlighted facts about the EFF's consideration of legal action against Vusi Shongwe, following his allegations regarding Julius Malema.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party member made allegations about Malema's influence over Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee regarding General Khan.

As the tensions escalated between the EFF and the MK Party, public reactions reveal deep divides within the political landscape.

Source: Briefly News