The Economic Freedom Fighters is weighing up its options after allegations made by Vusi Shongwe before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members testified before the Commission about Julius Malema and Major General Feroz Khan

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the plan the EFF was considering, sharing varied reactions to the party's announcement

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The EFF is considering taking legal action against the MK Party's Vusi Shongwe. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has indicated it may pursue legal action against Vusi Shongwe, following allegations he made against EFF leader Julius Malema.

The party confirmed it was weighing its legal options in response to statements made by the member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Shongwe claimed that Julius Malema personally prevented Major General Feroz Khan from appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets has already been linked to General Khan following an affidavit before the Madlanga Commission.

The MK Party Member of Parliament made the allegations before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

EFF and MK Party tensions escalate

The EFF's consideration of a lawsuit marks a significant hardening of its stance toward the MK Party, with the two opposition movements having frequently clashed since the MK Party's emergence as a major political force following the 2024 general elections.

By signalling potential court action, the EFF appears determined to challenge Shongwe's claims through formal legal channels rather than limiting its response to public statements alone.

No court papers had been filed at the time of publication, and no official response from Vusi Shongwe or the MK Party had been issued regarding the EFF's intentions.

The MK Party’s Vusi Shongwe made allegations against Julius Malema. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to EFF's plans

@Linghe_Xing suggested:

“They could be doing so much more for the country, instead of running to the courts every time someone questions them. And they think citizens want to be governed by people who don’t want to be criticised, hhayi bandla.”

@osmaseko stated:

“Anyone who has issues about what is said at the Commission must approach the Commission to set the record straight. Why does he want to go to court?”

@Vuyo40049555 said:

“They are quick to run to courts when the narrative doesn't suit them.”

@KhwelaDilika claimed:

“EFF party funds are used to fight Malema’s personal legal battles. So embarrassing.”

@MediaZaban865 added:

“Can't sue for something said under protected speech.”

@GeoAnalist agreed:

“You can't take legal action against people who testify in the commission.”

@Guru__ZN noted:

"But Malema was indeed more vocal about the issue of not calling Khan to the Ad Hoc. Going to the court won't change anything."

EFF rejects claims made against Malema

Briefly News also reported that the EFF rejected claims that Malema single-handedly stopped Major General Khan from testifying.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party Member of Parliament, Vusi Shongwe, made the allegations during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Shongwe's claims and the EFF’s Deputy Secretary General's response to them.

Source: Briefly News