The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (NatJoints) is ready for anything that unfolds on 30 June 2026

NatJoints Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili issued a strong warning to anyone planning to engage in criminal activities

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on General Mosikili's comments about the plans to deal with any issues

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NatJoints Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili warned demonstrators not to test the State’s resolve on 30 June 2026. Image: @BraHlonisky

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africa’s law enforcement agencies are on high alert ahead of planned anti-illegal immigration protests in the country.

30 June 2026 is the unofficial deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by March and March, as anti-illegal immigration groups call on the government to take action.

Despite reassurances from March and March that demonstrations will be peaceful, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (NatJoints) is not taking any chances.

NatJoints sends a stern warning

Speaking at a special press briefing on 29 June 2026, NatJoints Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili issued a strong warning to anyone planning to engage in criminal activities on the day.

The Deputy National Commissioner warned that law enforcement would respond swiftly if there was any criminality.

“Our message is simple: Do not test the resolve of the state. To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional right will be protected,” General Mosikili said.

Anti-illegal-immigration protests have been scheduled across the country for 30 June 2026. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

General Mosikili vows that every citizen will be protected

The Deputy National Commissioner also stated that every law enforcement officer understood their responsibility and that every plan was in motion.

“Let there be no doubt: Government is ready," she stated.

"We will secure every lawful and peaceful demonstration. We will protect every community. We will safeguard critical infrastructure and any building. We will maintain public order," General Mosikili added.

South Africans react to NatJoints’ warning

Social media users weighed in on NatJoints’ warning, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Phuti Sam said:

“It’s still early. Breakfast first before we hit the streets.”

Lerato Sounds Good claimed:

“We said 30th of June, but we did not say which year.”

Khuselo J Kgomosotho asked:

“What are police, soldiers and the president helping us with?”

Cassius Cash Mathekga stated:

“They must be ready every day, not only when there is a crisis. Mxm.”

RSA HOME added:

“If only you were ready on a daily basis.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe agreed:

“Can't they be committed like this on a daily basis?”

Lydia Shibambo said:

“Only if this was done to protect the people of South Africa. Law enforcement just proved that it is capable; their priorities are just misdirected.”

Opelo Rankune claimed:

“But when they are needed to fight crime, they are not available.”

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March, and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News