The African National Congress has responded to John Steenhuisen's recent interview and allegations against the Democratic Alliance

The former DA leader made allegations against former party leader Tony Leon and the current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC's response to the allegations, sharing mixed reactions to it

The ANC demanded an independent investigation into John Steenhuisen’s claims against the DA. Image: Michele Spatari/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress wants an investigation conducted into allegations made by John Steenhuisen, but the appeal has sparked mixed reactions online.

The ANC called for an independent investigation after the former Democratic Alliance leader sat down for a tell-all interview with News24.

During the interview, Steenhuisen made allegations against former party leader Tony Leon, the current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, and also corporates associated with them. His interview came days after he was removed as the Minister of Agriculture by Hill-Lewis.

The former DA leader claimed that they allegedly undertook lobbying activities on behalf of private interests, including some matters related to the government's response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the country.

ANC calls for an independent investigation

Following Steenhuisen’s explosive allegations, the ANC called for an independent investigation.

The party described the claims as ‘an attempt to capture the State by Leon, in cahoots with former DA CEO Paul Boughey, through their PR company Resolve Communications’. The party said that Steenhuisen's claims warrant the same level of scrutiny and accountability that the DA demanded of others.

"The ANC believes that no political party, public representative or sphere of government should be insulated from transparent public accountability whenever credible allegations arise.

“The ANC has consistently maintained that corruption has no race, no political home and no place in South Africa's constitutional democracy," Acting ANC national spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.

John Steenhuisen made allegations against Geordin Hill-Lewis. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the ANC’s appeal

Social media users weighed in on the ANC’s appeal, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Christene Rossouw said:

“The ANC always investigates everyone else, but never itself.”

Mbusi Maphumulo added:

“I guess John will be called up to take a position in the ANC now.”

Mark Bernard noted:

“Still waiting for Phala Phala report. The two biggest Ramaphosa allies are John and Roelf.”

Thando Gebe asked:

“Where does ANC enter in the DA's issues?”

Johann van Eck claimed:

“An investigation will reveal that GHL was correct in getting rid of Steenhuisen.”

Solly Mothabela suggested:

“The ANC must fix the cost and leave the factionalism of the DA to the DA.”

Hrh Prince Melvin asked:

“Why is ANC not dealing with its own issues and staying away from DA? Fourth of November is around the corner, Lona Le busy ka ditaba tsako next door."

Itumeleng Chake stated:

“That is a great move by the ANC. Why can’t the DA be investigated?”

AfriForum accuses Steenhuisen of aligning with ANC

Briefly News reported that AfriForum criticised Steenhuisen, accusing him of aligning with the ANC and neglecting Afrikaner interests.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said he hoped the new leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) would bring about change.

Social media users weighed in on Kriel's comments regarding Steenhuisen's leadership and party alignment.

Source: Briefly News