Liam Jacobs rejoined the Democratic Alliance on 1 June 2026 after a brief stint with the Patriotic Alliance

Jacobs explained his decision to leave the PA, noting some of the things he was instructed to do

South Africans weighed in on Jacobs' remarks, with many agreeing with some of his statements about the PA

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Liam Jacobs described the PA as an ANC cheerleader as he described his decision to leave the party and rejoin the DA. Image: Patriotic Alliance South Africa/ Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Liam Jacobs, who rejoined the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 1 June 2026, has spoken out against his former party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Speaking about his decision to leave the party, he described it as a 'cheerleader of the ANC' that offered no meaningful accountability within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The remarks were made in a YouTube video that premiered on 29 June 2026, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Jacobs' story of returning to the DA.

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Jacobs on the PA's role in the GNU

Jacobs acknowledged that both the DA and the PA sit within the GNU, but argued that the two parties operate very differently.

"The PA is a cheerleader of the ANC. It is the happy clappy, non-critical, supportive best friend of the ANC and of Cyril Ramaphosa within the GNU," he said.

He contrasted this with the DA's approach, stating that while the party holds executive positions in government, it uses its parliamentary seats to protect ordinary South Africans.

Liam Jacobs criticised some of the instructions that he was given by Gayton McKenzie's party. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

He pointed specifically to the upcoming Phala Phala impeachment process as a defining example, saying the DA had taken the position that the rule of law must prevail, while the PA had publicly committed to defending Ramaphosa regardless of the outcome.

He added that he could not, in good conscience, return to Parliament and defend individuals uncritically after a lifetime of fighting corruption and advocating for a better life for all South Africans.

"No matter the position, no matter who it is. No one in this country is above the rule of law," Jacobs said.

Fadiel Adams instruction was a breaking point

Jacobs also cited an instruction within the PA to defend Fadiel Adams, with the party's reasoning being that Adams was being targeted because of his race. Jacobs called this reasoning a ridiculous thing to say.

South Africans react

The clip drew a significant reaction online, with opinion divided largely along the lines of whether Jacobs was a credible critic or simply a political opportunist.

@villager4U wrote:

"Don't waste your time on this one. He goes where the grass seems greener. When he joined PA, all these things he is mentioning were happening, but because he realised that the grass was not greener, he badmouths PA."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"Irrespective of the mistakes he made, Liam is correct in what he says."

@LuckyKarabo17 added:

"He makes great points. The PA was a promising party, but now they are just twerking for the ANC."

@RamafaloMoses wrote:

"Liam Jacobs is absolutely correct; no lies detected there. Gayton McKenzie is a Cyril Ramaphosa cheerleader, having voted for the PA is the same as voting ANC."

@Ms8253Ms stated:

"I'm glad he came back to his right senses. The PA will go down with their friend ANC."

McKenzie breaks silence on Jacobs’ return to DA

Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie broke his silence on Jacobs’ return to the DA in June 2026.

The PA leader threw shade at the 25-year-old, claiming that he was never trusted within the political party.

The Minister of Sport also criticised the DA's treatment of coloured members and rejected Jacobs' claims.

Source: Briefly News