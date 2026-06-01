Liam Jacobs Reportedly Rejoining DA, Less Than a Year After Leaving Party for Patriotic Alliance
WESTERN CAPE – Liam Jacobs is reportedly rejoining the Democratic Alliance (DA), less than a year after he left the party.
The former Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (DASO) left the party in June 2025 to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
Jacobs was initially confirmed to be the PA's mayoral candidate for Tshwane and was later sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg. Jacobs was then sworn in as a councillor in Cape Town, and most recently, he returned to Parliament as a PA member.
Jacobs to return to the DA?
Sources within the DA now suggest that Jacobs could be making a return to the party, with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis reportedly making the case for his return.
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Briefly News has reached out to the DA for comment, with spokesperson Charity McCord indicating that a press release would be issued soon.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za