WESTERN CAPE – Liam Jacobs is reportedly rejoining the Democratic Alliance (DA), less than a year after he left the party.

Liam Jacobs is reportedly rejoining the DA, less than a year after he left the party. Image: Beyond The Headlines

Source: Facebook

The former Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (DASO) left the party in June 2025 to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Jacobs was initially confirmed to be the PA's mayoral candidate for Tshwane and was later sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg. Jacobs was then sworn in as a councillor in Cape Town, and most recently, he returned to Parliament as a PA member.

Jacobs to return to the DA?

Sources within the DA now suggest that Jacobs could be making a return to the party, with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis reportedly making the case for his return.

Briefly News has reached out to the DA for comment, with spokesperson Charity McCord indicating that a press release would be issued soon.

Source: Briefly News