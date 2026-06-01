KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, praised the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Operation Shanela for their enforcement visibility across KwaZulu-Natal. He spoke after law enforcement operations led to the arrest of multiple motorists over the weekend, including an on-duty South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier.

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A soldier got himself arrested for being drunk. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP and Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

According to a media statement the department shared on Facebook, Duma spoke from Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House on 1 June 2025, where he detailed recent traffic enforcement outcomes. Duma stated that the arrest of the SANDF soldier during the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation in Ladysmith demonstrated that no citizen is above the law. The operation also resulted in the arrest of a minibus taxi driver who was transporting passengers while testing 20 times over the legal alcohol limit.

Siboniso Duma commends traffic operations

Duma said that 59 motorists were arrested over the weekend, including a nurse, a teacher, an Eskom surveyor, and an electrician. He said that these arrests brought the total number of drunk driving detentions to 6,345 since operations commenced in August last year. The MEC said that the department deployed more than 2,000 RTI and Operation Shanela personnel across the province.

Duma said that authorities successfully maintained the free flow of traffic on the N2 and N3 freeways despite public concerns regarding a potential shutdown. He added that the South African Police Service, led by Provincial Commissioner Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, collaborated efficiently with provincial traffic teams. KZN police also arrested various officers for crimes during the festive season.

KZN official arrested for drunk driving

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a KZN government official found himself behind bars after running away from the police while drunk. South Africans celebrated his arrest.

Source: Briefly News