Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) are clamping down on drunk drivers on roads in KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season

A senior government official attempted to flee from officers near Park Rynie on the South Coast of KZN

South Africans shared their thoughts about the incident involving the officials, praising the RTI members for doing their job

A KZN government official was arrested for drunk driving, sparking praise online. Image: KZN Department of Transport

KWAZULU-NATAL – A senior government official has found out the hard way that no one is above the law.

The official, who can’t be named until he has appeared in court, was arrested after he was caught driving drunk. The official was nabbed by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Official attempted to evade arrest

According to the KZN Department of Transport, the official, who is employed at a provincial government department, attempted to evade arrest. He sped away in the State vehicle but was nabbed following a dramatic high-speed chase.

RTI officials found another intoxicated male in the vehicle as well as a 17-year-old female. He was also found in possession of a firearm. Several alcohol bottles were also found in the vehicle.

Siboniso Duma welcomes the arrest

The Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, saluted the RTI team for effecting the arrest, emphasising that no one was above the law.

“RTI is treating motorists equally. If you are arrested for drunk driving, please don't call us. We are busy," he said.

The official now faces charges of drunk driving, exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm. He is detained at the Scottburgh Police Station.

All the exhibits, including the firearm and alcohol bottles, have been entered into the SAP13 as evidence.

Alcohol bottles were found in the official's state vehicle. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

How did South Africans react to the arrest?

Social media users welcomed the fact that a government official was arrested, praising RTI for treating everyone equally.

Anna Fourie said:

“Well done, RTI.”

Siyabonga Kotini Nene stated:

“I hope he didn't ask them, ‘Do you know who I am?’"

Charles Goliath added:

“Well done. We are proud of our officers. No favouritism, just 100% fair.”

Martin Gee Godfrey agreed:

“Good to see that no one is above the law. No sympathy for the arrested.”

Lukas Herholdt suggested:

“Make examples of the government people.”

Mpho Gift Moagi humourously asked:

“Kanti, there's no cold drink in KZN?”

Craig Adam stated:

“Christmas in jail, then fired in January.”

Xolela Simo November said:

“Talk about playing with your job.”

