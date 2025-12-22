Bitou Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi faces investigation for allegedly firing a gun at a family gathering

A video of the incident went viral, prompting public criticism and threats of charges from the ANC in the Victor Molosi Region

South Africans have reacted angrily online, calling the alleged actions reckless and dangerous

Bitou Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi faces an investigation after allegedly firing a gun at a family gathering. Image: Bitou Municipality Website

Police in the Southern Cape are investigating the Deputy Mayor in the Bitou local municipality in Plettenberg Bay, Nokuzola Kolwapi, for discharging a firearm in public during a family gathering in Kwanokuthula on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

A video of the incident, captured by someone present at the time of the incident, was posted on X. The clip began circulating on social media, drawing wide public criticism and resulted in the ANC in the Victor Molosi Region threaten to lay charges.

What happened?

According to the Knysna-Plett Herald, the incident allegedly occurred during Kolwapi’s 18-year-old son’s umgidi ceremony at a residence in Sajini Street, Kwanokuthula. As an act of celebrating, Kolwapi can allegedly be seen holding a firearm in her right hand, and firing it into the air while other people stand nearby.

Reports further indicate that Bitou Mayor Jessica Kamkam and Speaker of Council Mavis Busakwe were also in attendance at the event.

Southern Cape SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies confirmed that Kwanokuthula detectives are investigating a case of pointing a firearm following an alleged incident at the address at around 10:30 on Sunday, 21 December 2025. He added that additional charges, including discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment, are likely to be added.

Police said they could not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have been called to investigate the deputy mayor for allegedly firing a gun in public. Image: SA Police Service/ Facebook

Public reaction

The viral video has drawn strong criticism from South Africans on social media, with many condemning the alleged actions and calling for accountability.

Zwelinzima Vavi said:

"Bopha! No one must be allowed to endanger other members of the public when excited. "

@NokwehMbatha commented:

"So she’s a Deputy Mayor?? More reason why they need to set an example with her she should have known better."

SimiloBanzi stated:

"Another Julius Malema court case is coming. She should have learned from Malema that it is a very costly legal mistake. She will now spend thousands in legal fees trying to defend her lack of judgement."

@boogie352228553 said:

"This is very reckless someone could’ve been hurt or even worse killed . She must be removed from office."

@hymnfortaiwa remarked:

"whatever the joyous occasion— and i am sorry to be boring but this is a criminal offence. Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000 16(7) it is an offense to discharge a firearm, an antique firearm or an air gun in a built up area or any public place, without a good reason to do so."

Social media users have compared this incident to Julius Malema's gun charges incident that landed him in hot water.

2. How does the narrative evoke empathy?

3. What evidence supports the key points? hot water.

Julius Malema’s gun discharge conviction

EFF President Julius Malema was found guilty on 1 October 2025 at the East London Magistrates’ Court for firing a gun at a rally in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema commented on the conviction during a special EFF press conference on 11 December 2025, where he said he would not satisfy his enemies by choosing not to appeal.

He added that he would strengthen his legal team in preparation for the appeal and stated that he was considering seeking the services of well-known advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.

In related news, Briefly News previously reported on South Africans weighing in on Malema's gun discharge case. At the time, Malema was expected to return to the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024 for closing arguments in the matter. However, the case was postponed after the presiding officer fell ill. Malema initially landed in legal trouble after a video of him dancing and allegedly firing a gun into the air went viral, sparking widespread public debate. Many South Africans commented on the difficult period he was facing, which coincided with senior figures leaving the EFF.

previously reported on South Africans weighing in on Malema’s gun discharge case. At the time, Malema was expected to return to the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024 for closing arguments in the matter. However, the case was postponed after the presiding officer fell ill. Malema initially landed in legal trouble after a video of him dancing and allegedly firing a gun into the air went viral, sparking widespread public debate. Many South Africans commented on the difficult period he was facing, which coincided with senior figures leaving the EFF. In other developments, controversial media personality Nota Baloyi weighed in on Malema’s firearm discharge trial. Baloyi made several claims in a series of posts taunting Malema. In another post, he accused Malema of allegedly disrespecting the judge and argued that the court would not be swayed. Baloyi further claimed that the EFF’s decline was self-inflicted, stating: “The EFF is finished, and the MK didn’t shoot them, it’s self-inflicted.”

