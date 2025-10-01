Nota Baloyi has reacted to the guilty verdict in the Julius Malema firearm discharge trial at the East London Magistrate’s Court

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader faced multiple charges, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm

Baloyi's views on the verdict sparked a debate online, with people sharing their views on the verdict

EFF president Julius Malema was found guilty of discharging a firearm during the 2018 EFF's fifth birthday rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. A video captured Malema firing the gun in the presence of a large crowd. His bodyguard, however, Adriaan Snyman, was not found guilty on the charges he faced.

Rejoicing over this, Nota Baloyi made several claims in a series of X posts directed at and taunting Julius Malema. In one, he dragged him for allegedly disrespecting the judge.

"You disrespect the judge, then you call her racist. How do you hope to be granted leave to appeal? LMAO!" he exclaimed.

In another post, Nota said, "Bantiti Alert. Convicted of criminality, CAT Matlala opened his security company a little too late to intervene in fate. I advise him to find Jesus; he’ll need faith in there. I don’t see his sentence being suspended, but he can pray for that!"

On Malema's bid to get a leave of appeal, Nota argued that the judge won't even budge.

"There won’t be any appeals; the judgment was extensive, and the judge won’t grant leave to appeal. The EFF is finished, and the MK didn’t shoot them; It’s self-inflicted! You have to be granted leave to appeal by the same judge who found you guilty!" he exclaimed.

Ntsiki Mazwai found it odd that the other co-accused did not get the guilty verdict. Mzansi reacted to Nota's posts, with many offering differing views and opinions.

@Rabs2013 argued:

"He did not make a mistake but committed a crime, lied in court and demonstrated a toy gun trying to defend his wrongdoing. The judgment is correct."

@MkhukhuQueen_ said:

"Nota, to think some people here really take you seriously. Is there any case you can not appeal? If so, why do we still have the Appeals court and the constitutional court? Small advice, stick to chatting about mjolo and rap music instead of being a jack of all trades and master of none."

@siya6888 claimed:

"Anyone who has sympathy for Malema is wasting their time."

@barney_piato stated:

"There’s an automatic right of appeal from the Magistrate’s Court. So, he doesn’t need to obtain leave to appeal."

EFF and Malema react to verdict

In related news, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema reacted to the final verdict, saying he will continue to fight.

"They were not looking for accused number two. They were just playing games, and today they came out openly," he said.

He further added, "Comrades, we must not be deterred. We leave here highly determined. We're going to fight this up to the constitutional court. After sentencing, we will immediately put in an appeal because we think the judgment is faulty."

