South African controversial Ntsiki Mazwai recently reacted to Julius Malema's guilty verdict

Mazwai wasn't impressed with Malema being found guilty while his white co-accused was found innocent

Many netizens flooded the comment section and responded to Ntsiki's reactions to the EFF President's verdict

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Julius Malema's verdict. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson and Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, social media has been buzzing since the EFF's President Julius Malema was found guilty in the firearm discharge trial, where the verdict was handed down in the East London Magistrate's Court. However, Ntsiki Mazwai didn't seem happy about the verdict at all.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Mazwai shared her thoughts on social media, claiming that the verdict against Malema was unfair, especially considering that his white co-accused was found innocent. The trial, held at the East London Magistrate’s Court, involved charges against Malema, including unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Mazwai said:

"As usual, the white was left out."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki Mazwai's opinion on Malema's guilty verdict

Netizens quickly flooded the comment section, with many expressing their opinions on the trial and its outcome. Some questioned the verdict, while others debated the involvement of the white co-accused. Reactions varied, with some asserting that the legal system was designed to favour white individuals over black ones. Here's what they had to say below:

@SnazzyKaloku questioned:

"From the video that most of us saw, how is the mlungu guilty?"

@Pinky1141575 wrote:

"Umlungu did nothing, though Ntsiks, except handing the machine gun to Moshabi, and Moshabi did the rest."

@AlfredZNcube commented:

"Mlungu is not guilty guys, let us be fair. Mlungu was given a gun to take it to a safe place after his boss fired some shots in the air, that's it."

@SpoiltHousewife responded:

"He loves his white lawyers and his illegal immigrants. He might get a fine/ community service, though, given he doesn’t have serious prior criminal convictions. But whether in court or prison, he’ll be with people he loves."

@simelaness12 replied:

"Quite strange, the very same mlungu who handed that loaded gun to Juju and who, by law, should know better about gun laws and how to handle guns and ammunition."

@TMukhovha28613 mentioned:

"And he was part of the whole proceeding that Mlungu... Malema will come victorious next January, cause he's a champion and the number one champion he learn from is Nelson Mandela.. I tell you, fellow fighters and my countrymen."

@lubzisto tweeted:

"The system is designed to lynch blacks. But Juju got what he’s been cooking for. He must remember the Zuma must fall time when he sided with whites to deal with another black."

Julius Malema was found guilty on all five counts. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema's comments about Masemola resurface

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema's statements about National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola resurfaced.

He made the comments in 2022. Malema joked that Masemola was appointed to the role because he was easy to manipulate. He remarked that Masemola cannot type an email.

Source: Briefly News