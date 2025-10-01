Sizwe Dhlomo Shares Thoughts on Nathi Mthethwa’s Mysterious Cause of Death
- Sizwe Dhlomo is the latest celebrity to share his views on Nathi Mthethwa's mysterious passing
- The late politician is reported to have died after falling from a high-rise building. However, Sizwe, like some people on social media, claims that Mthethwa would not have willingly made the jump
- As more people continue to speculate about his death, others took to social media to voice their criticism of his many scandals
In the wake of Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa's horrific passing, social media users have weighed in on his death and legacy.
The late politician, who served as the South African Ambassador to France from 2024 until his death on 29 September 2025, was found dead on 30 September after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel.
Reacting to the news, Twitter (X) user RethaNtshinga shared their colleague's views on the manner in which Mthethwa allegedly died:
"My colleague is arguing that no Zulu man is jumping off a 22-storey building. It’s about to be a festival of conspiracy theories."
Responding to the theory was Sizwe Dhlomo, who confirmed the colleague's speculation:
"I mean, he’s not wrong."
And he is not the only one who saw gaps in the late politician's death. Many took to social media to weigh in on the former Sports Minister's passing, claiming there was more to it than what was being suggested..
The interaction on X is shared below:
How did social media react?
Online users agree with the theory, convinced that Nathi Mthethwa's death was far from suicide. Read their comments below:
WrongTurnNorth said:
"He is the head of a household, a Zulu man. His pride wouldn't let him kill himself in a foreign country. Jumping off a building is absurd; I refuse to believe it. He would have come home to RSA and shot himself. That's what a Zulu man would do."
thembelani_k wrote:
"I'm not Zulu, but I don't know any self-respecting Zulu man who would do that."
dumi_mkhabela speculated:
"Indeed. Most likely, he was pushed off the 22nd floor. Basically, he was murdered - most likely silenced."
JabuSitole wasn't convinced:
"A Zulu man, from KZN, jumping like that? How would he expect us to fetch his corpse? Come on, people."
mufasa2030 added:
"But we all know, there’s no way that was suicide."
Moss28858202 noted:
"Jumping is not for us people of colour. We prefer to take our lives via a gun, poison, or a rope."
matinyarare responded:
"The jumping doesn’t make sense."
A look at Bonang Matheba's feud with Nathi Mthethwa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a look at the years-long, one-sided feud between Bonang Matheba and Nathi Mthethwa.
The late minister's history in politics was anything but rosy, and he was often criticised by fellow South Africans.
Nathi Mthehwa's former advisor reacts to his cause of death: "It does not speak of the man that I knew"
Among them was media darling Bonang Matheba, who never failed to voice her discontent towards the late politician in several cheeky posts.
