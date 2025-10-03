South African podcaster Sol Phenduka recently shared his thoughts on Nathi Mthethwa's death

The star shared on his social media page that he doesn't believe that the former Minister of Police killed himself

Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris with no signs of struggle or medication

Many people have suspicions regarding the sudden death of the France ambassador to South Africa, Nathi Mthethwa, and the popular podcaster Sol Phenduka also shared what he thought of Mthethwa's passing.

On Thursday, 2 October 2025, the radio host who was recently fired from Kaya 959 shared the same sentiments as the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai regarding the late Mthethwa's passing.

On his social media page, Phenduka firmly stated that he doesn't believe in the suicide story that has been shared with the public; he was sure that there was something fishy regarding the former Minister of Police's sudden death in Paris.

He said:

"Yeah, I don't buy the suicide claims too."

See the post below:

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's opinion

Shortly after the star shared that he doesn't believe that Mthethwa committed suicide on social media, many of his fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@Andrew67500920 said:

"Our biggest downfall is that we are quick to jump on the conspiracy bandwagon. If one story doesn't add, why not add 21 more to make sense of it?"

@Izda_RayNum wrote:

"You have been to so many hotels, not sure about high-rise, but clearly you know those Hotel windows do not open. They are sealed, so how did he get out #MadlangaCommission, you get your answers."

@johnla5871 commented:

"Nathi didn’t commit suicide. Remember, he’s also involved in corruption and, as a member of the ANC, enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle. Nevertheless no need to kill a person. Begins investigating with his immediate family, South African politicians and the mafia. Something stinks."

@phillibecks mentioned:

"So you buy that he is dead? Gavin Watson is not dead. How can Nathi be confirmed dead? Stop this drama. The man is in Dubai, enjoying life while claiming he is dead. We have been here before."

@selbywayne1 responded:

"We won't buy yours one day either, should your people claim you went that way."

@BassieBuzzing replied:

"I don't even believe that he is dead. He is somewhere out there sipping cocktails with Watson."

A look at Nathi Mthethwa's beef with Bonang Matheba

Following Nathi Mthethwa's passing, Briefly News had previously reported that South Africans resurfaced the late ANC politician's feud with the popular media personality Bonang Matheba.

Despite serving several terms in office, Mthethwa was generally unpopular in the South African arts industry. He was nicknamed the Minister of Condolences for allegedly only showing support for late artists who struggled without state support.

On 19 July 2022, after Banyana Banyana beat Zambia in the Women’s African Cup of Nations semi-finals, Mthethwa sent a congratulatory message and praised the ladies on a job well done. Reacting to his message, Bonang said the ladies needed sponsorship, not encouragement, and threw shade at his proposal to allocate R30 million to establish a new national philharmonic orchestra.

