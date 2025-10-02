South African singer Cici's brother came to her defence as she battles with podcaster and artist manager Sfiso

Musa Khawula posted a video of the singer's brother calling out Sfiso for lying about his sister

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Cici's brother said about the podcaster

Bathong, this Hamba Juba saga seems to have gotten out of hand there by social media, and it all started when the young producer JL SA, whose real name is Jackson Motla, revealed to his followers that he had not been paid for his work on Hamba Juba.

Recently, the payment and royalties drama surrounding this hit song, released in 2023, took a sharp turn when the controversial podcaster and artist manager, Sfiso, blasted Cici on their podcast and made damning claims about the singer.

However, her brother, Patrick, did not take this lying down as he defended his sister and also blasted Sfiso for lying about the singer. The controversial Musa Khawula posted the video of Cici's brother going on a rant and calling out the podcaster.

In the clip, Patrick also claimed that when Sfiso was broke, Cici was the one helping him out and buying clothes for his child when they were born.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Cici's brother defending her

Shortly after the video of Patrick went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the claims he made about the podcaster Sfiso. Here's what they had to say below:

@ATshoaedi said:

"The fact that he’s stressing his sister’s money tells me everything: his argument is broke before it leaves his mouth. Where’s your bread, champ?"

@mahopiza_ wrote:

"Okay, cool Sfiso was broke, but on yesterday's episode, he came with receipts, and his story made sense. he said there was no way that he could pay Cici directly, whereas she was signed to Ambitious, that'd be breaking the law, and on his end, it makes sense."

@UMntuNgabantu commented:

"I don't care what happened but there's no producer who'd charge R650 to rearrange a beat and mastering. Even amateurs charge more than that."

@SciiTheComedist responded:

"They’ve gone broke now they’re demanding money for a song no one remembers. What’s wrong with artists vele?"

@zeek50101 replied:

"And this is why you must never allow a woman to help you financially. You become a topic in their circles of how you had nothing and are nothing without them. Sies man!"

The Hamba Juba royalties saga explained

Hamba Juba is a 2023 hit song by Lady Amar, Murumba Pitch, JL SA and Cici. On Instagram, Motla previously alleged that he created the beat and produced the song, but he has never been paid for his work.

“Did you know that I made this beat? I’ve produced this song from scratch. This is my work. This is my own production, but I never got a cent from it. You can check," he said.

He then revealed that the song has millions of views and streams, but that has never translated to revenue for him.

MaWhoo responds to Mashego's claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo has responded to Tebogo G Mashego's allegations about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Mashego had speculated about the pair's relationship and how MaWhoo became the star she is today.

