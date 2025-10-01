Kelly Khumalo: Singer and Mother of 3 Claims Her Baby Daddies Are Useless
- South African singer Kelly Khumalo recently claimed that her baby daddies were useless
- During her interview with L-Tido, the award-winning star shared why she called her baby daddies useless
- Khumalo further claimed that the late Senzo Meyiwa was the only baby daddy who was hands-on and responsible
Yoh, at this point. Kelly Khumalo never ceases to amaze us with all the bombshells she keeps dropping whenever she does an interview or speaks up on social media.
On Wednesday, 30 September 2025, the popular rapper and podcaster L-Tido hosted an exclusive interview with the star who had performed with a bodyguard on stage previously.
During the interview, the mother of three made a claim that left many netizens stunned. Khumalo accused her baby daddies of being useless and not supporting their children financially whatsoever, but also made it clear that the late Senzo Meyiwa was different from them, as he was hands-on and responsible.
Khumalo said:
"I have never received any support, even financially; they are all useless, well, except for one, Senzo Meyiwa, if he were here, trust me, he would've been hands-on and a responsible father. He was very hands-on, not even for my children, but even for his own; the other two are very useless."
Watch the clip below:
Fans stunned by Khumalo's revelation
After fans learnt of Khumalo's recent claim about her baby daddies, many flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@SokisiOfficial said:
"So basically he is saying to us Senzo was raising a child that was not his and he had no problem with that but decided to unalive him (allegedly)."
@endofthasummer_ wrote:
"But she picked the fathers of her children, does she mean she's useless for always having poor judgement and picking useless partners?"
@Lindiwemya12 commented:
"Not mthokozisi yende catching smoke there, I was thinking he is hands-on because I always see him with his daughter, being there is not all about money bathong!"
@kingscelo_05 replied:
"It's really disgusting how Kelly uses Senzo for her relevance. If she really loves Senzo, she should give Senzo justice."
@Prof98M mentioned:
"If she can't afford the kids, she must hand them over to their fathers...Most women take kids away from fathers so that they can receive their money."
What you need to know about Kelly’s involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- Bongani Ntanzi's confession was read out in court in March 2024 and detailed Khumalo’s involvement in the matter.
- In May 2024, one of the accused, Fiokuhle Ntuli, agreed that his number was the one that called Khumalo twice.
- Khumalo was in hot water after reports emerged that she wiped her phone’s memory shortly after the murder happened.
- Khumalo was again linked with the murder trial, and South Africans called for her to be arrested.
- In November 2024, Brigadier Gininda identified Khumalo as a suspect in the footballer's murder.
