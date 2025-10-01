South African singer Kelly Khumalo recently claimed that her baby daddies were useless

During her interview with L-Tido, the award-winning star shared why she called her baby daddies useless

Khumalo further claimed that the late Senzo Meyiwa was the only baby daddy who was hands-on and responsible

Kelly Khumalo claimed her baby daddies are useless. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Yoh, at this point. Kelly Khumalo never ceases to amaze us with all the bombshells she keeps dropping whenever she does an interview or speaks up on social media.

On Wednesday, 30 September 2025, the popular rapper and podcaster L-Tido hosted an exclusive interview with the star who had performed with a bodyguard on stage previously.

During the interview, the mother of three made a claim that left many netizens stunned. Khumalo accused her baby daddies of being useless and not supporting their children financially whatsoever, but also made it clear that the late Senzo Meyiwa was different from them, as he was hands-on and responsible.

Khumalo said:

"I have never received any support, even financially; they are all useless, well, except for one, Senzo Meyiwa, if he were here, trust me, he would've been hands-on and a responsible father. He was very hands-on, not even for my children, but even for his own; the other two are very useless."

Watch the clip below:

Fans stunned by Khumalo's revelation

After fans learnt of Khumalo's recent claim about her baby daddies, many flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@SokisiOfficial said:

"So basically he is saying to us Senzo was raising a child that was not his and he had no problem with that but decided to unalive him (allegedly)."

@endofthasummer_ wrote:

"But she picked the fathers of her children, does she mean she's useless for always having poor judgement and picking useless partners?"

@Lindiwemya12 commented:

"Not mthokozisi yende catching smoke there, I was thinking he is hands-on because I always see him with his daughter, being there is not all about money bathong!"

@kingscelo_05 replied:

"It's really disgusting how Kelly uses Senzo for her relevance. If she really loves Senzo, she should give Senzo justice."

@Prof98M mentioned:

"If she can't afford the kids, she must hand them over to their fathers...Most women take kids away from fathers so that they can receive their money."

Kelly Khumalo made a damning claim about her baby daddies. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images Daddies Are Useless

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Kelly’s involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Source: Briefly News