Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Murder Accused Admitted Using the Number That Called Kelly Khumalo Twice
South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Murder Accused Admitted Using the Number That Called Kelly Khumalo Twice

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • One of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he was in contact with Kelly Khumalo
  • In recent proceedings, Fiokuhle Ntuli agreed that his number was the one that called Kelly Khumalo twice
  • South Africans urged the prosecution to bring charges to those already implicated in the murder during the trial

Kelly Khumalo was linked to one of the suspects who called her twice
One of the suspects contacted Kelly Khumalo twice. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images
PRETORIA – One of the suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he spoke to Kelly Khumalo over the phone.

Suspect says he contacted Kelly twice

According to SABC News journalist @ChriseldaLewis, Fisokuhle Ntuli admitted that he called Kelly Khumalo twice in August and October 2014, the year Meyiwa was murdered. This number is identical to the number of cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who said Ntuli called Khumalo twice. View the tweet here:

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

South Africans debated Ntuli's admission

Netizens discussed the admission.

RET asked:

"Where are the people saying that the state has arrested the wrong people?"

Rimez Dumile said:

"Conceding such a blow to his defence. Ratha must wrap it up now. It's obvious these nkabis have been playing cat and mouse for no reason. If additional people are to be charged, the prosecution must proceed to do that."

Wonderful said:

"I still maintain that the state arrested the right people in this case. All that is needed now is for them to confess about the mastermind."

Mamhayise said:

"This case is confusing."

Kitso Da Kit said:

"Kelly should have been close to parole now."

Ratha Mokgoatlheng rules suspects' confessions are admissible

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that two suspects' confessions were not coerced.

A trial-within-a-trial was held to determine whether their confessions were admissible after they claimed the confessions were beaten out of them.

