Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Murder Accused Admitted Using the Number That Called Kelly Khumalo Twice
- One of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he was in contact with Kelly Khumalo
- In recent proceedings, Fiokuhle Ntuli agreed that his number was the one that called Kelly Khumalo twice
- South Africans urged the prosecution to bring charges to those already implicated in the murder during the trial
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA – One of the suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he spoke to Kelly Khumalo over the phone.
Suspect says he contacted Kelly twice
According to SABC News journalist @ChriseldaLewis, Fisokuhle Ntuli admitted that he called Kelly Khumalo twice in August and October 2014, the year Meyiwa was murdered. This number is identical to the number of cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who said Ntuli called Khumalo twice. View the tweet here:
What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- The Senzo Meyiwa trial began in 2021 after five men were arrested in connection with his death
- An affidavit read by Brigadier Bongani Gininda implicated Khumalo as the one behind Meyiwa's death
- The trial also revealed that Bongani Ntanzi was allegedly paid R45,000 for his part in the murder
South Africans debated Ntuli's admission
Netizens discussed the admission.
RET asked:
"Where are the people saying that the state has arrested the wrong people?"
Rimez Dumile said:
"Conceding such a blow to his defence. Ratha must wrap it up now. It's obvious these nkabis have been playing cat and mouse for no reason. If additional people are to be charged, the prosecution must proceed to do that."
Mzansi questions R23 million temporary police station in Makhaza, Cape Town: "Comrades feasted here"
Wonderful said:
"I still maintain that the state arrested the right people in this case. All that is needed now is for them to confess about the mastermind."
Mamhayise said:
"This case is confusing."
Kitso Da Kit said:
"Kelly should have been close to parole now."
Ratha Mokgoatlheng rules suspects' confessions are admissible
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that two suspects' confessions were not coerced.
A trial-within-a-trial was held to determine whether their confessions were admissible after they claimed the confessions were beaten out of them.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News