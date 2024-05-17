One of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he was in contact with Kelly Khumalo

In recent proceedings, Fiokuhle Ntuli agreed that his number was the one that called Kelly Khumalo twice

South Africans urged the prosecution to bring charges to those already implicated in the murder during the trial

PRETORIA – One of the suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa admitted that he spoke to Kelly Khumalo over the phone.

Suspect says he contacted Kelly twice

According to SABC News journalist @ChriseldaLewis, Fisokuhle Ntuli admitted that he called Kelly Khumalo twice in August and October 2014, the year Meyiwa was murdered. This number is identical to the number of cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who said Ntuli called Khumalo twice. View the tweet here:

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Senzo Meyiwa trial began in 2021 after five men were arrested in connection with his death

An affidavit read by Brigadier Bongani Gininda implicated Khumalo as the one behind Meyiwa's death

The trial also revealed that Bongani Ntanzi was allegedly paid R45,000 for his part in the murder

South Africans debated Ntuli's admission

Netizens discussed the admission.

RET asked:

"Where are the people saying that the state has arrested the wrong people?"

Rimez Dumile said:

"Conceding such a blow to his defence. Ratha must wrap it up now. It's obvious these nkabis have been playing cat and mouse for no reason. If additional people are to be charged, the prosecution must proceed to do that."

Wonderful said:

"I still maintain that the state arrested the right people in this case. All that is needed now is for them to confess about the mastermind."

Mamhayise said:

"This case is confusing."

Kitso Da Kit said:

"Kelly should have been close to parole now."

Ratha Mokgoatlheng rules suspects' confessions are admissible

