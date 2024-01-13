South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will be distributing tenders to the value of more than R20 billion

Sanral is responsible for national roads, and they are aiming to stimulate economic growth in South Africa

All nine provinces will receive a share of over R20 billion in tenders aimed at improving the economy

Sanral is kicking off 2024 with a big number of tenders. The agency has more than 60 tenders available, and 30% will be allocated to small black-owned companies.

The CEO of Sanral, Reginald Demana, discussed the schedule of the tender rollout. Provinces receive different amounts of more than R20 billion in contracts.

Sanral has tenders on offer

Reginald Demana of Sanral told Times LIVE that of the R28 billion in tenders, the agency is scheduled to have 28 billion in the market by March 2024. That is less than half of the total of 70 tenders that will be out from 16 January 2024.

According to Times LIVE, 30% of the tenders are dedicated to smaller black-owned companies.

How much will each province get of R28 billion?

The province that will receive the most out of the R20 billion is the Eastern Cape. The Southern region will receive over R2 billion. The other provinces with over R2 billion in 10 days will be Free State and Kwazulu-Natal.

Check out the table below to see the funds in tenders the rest of the provinces will get:

Provinces Valued of contracts allocated by Sanral Southern region: Eastern Cape R2.8bn Eastern Region: Free State and Kwazulu-Natal R2.1bn Western Region: Western Cape and Northern Cape R600m Northern Region: Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalnga and Northwest over R500m

SA discuss R200m in tenders

Online users were fascinated by the R200bn in tenders. Netizens shared their thoughts on whether it would make a difference.

Nelisiwe Mwase commented:

"They’ll spend R1bn and blow R27bn on themselves and bottles of VSOP."

Phuti Edwin wrote:

"We need to vote for a change."

Per Géza Menkö said:

"Growth in the pockets of tenderpreneurs associated with our beloved comrades!"

Themba Themba Themba added:

"We are voting wisely this time."

Shaun van Niekerk noted:

"Election time."

Tumelo Sejentu remarked:

"Elections are around the corner, we know their strategy."

SA mocks Sanral over 25M potholes claim denial

Briefly News previously reported that The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) reacted to claims that the country’s roads are riddled with over 25 million potholes.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, 19 February, it took note of the claims made at a South African Roads Federation (SARF) event last year. Sanral said it is “improbable and unlikely” that the country has 25 million potholes.

The agency said the claim suggests 149 potholes for every kilometre in South Africa. Speaking to eNCA, Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said they understand the country’s issue with potholes.

