Eskom issued a new tender for a new logo and corporate branding and the Democratic Alliance took them to task

The opposition party grilled Eskom and labelled the tender a waste, believing that they should focus on loadshedding issues

South Africans stand on two sides of the debate– some want the tender to happen while others are siding with the DA

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi News during his eight years in South Africa.

The DA's criticism of Eskom's logo and rebranding tender was met with mixed reviews. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images logo and Paul Botes/AFP Via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance sunk its teeth into power utility Eskom for issuing a tender for a new logo. The opposition party believes that not only is this wasteful, but their decision to give this tender is confusing given the possibility of loadshedding looming on the horizon. South Africans think it's a brilliant idea but believe the tender should be given to the people.

Eskom's logo tender slammed

According to News24, the tender seeks proposals for designing a new logo and creating a corporate brand for Eskom over five years.

The DA's shadow minister of public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, slammed Eskom for the tender and accused the utility of wasteful expenditure. Cachalia believes that the tender does not address the nation's issues of electricity, and neither does the tender provide relief for consumers who are buckling under the pressure of increasing food prices and a fluctuating petrol price.

Eskom must scrap the tender

Cachalia noted that the DA wants Eskom's acting CEO, Calib Cassim, to scrap the tender, which set 2 November as the closing date for submission. The party further believes that Eskom should focus more on resolving the country's electricity crisis, which, according to Cyril Ramaphosa, is improving gradually.

Some support it, others reject it

South Africans, on the other hand, commented on X (formerly Twitter) and thought that it was a good idea.

Stark Raving Mad said:

“As a marketer, it’s an epic idea. The problem is you’re rebranding a broken service. Fix it first and then rebrand.”

Kurvin added:

“They should outsource to us the people.”

Arn franzsen jokingly said:

“I might have some suggestions but posting them will probably get me permanently banned on Twitter.”

Others thought it was a terrible idea.

June Hlongwane asked:

“What’s the budget for this? And good spotting. This is completely unnecessary.”

Etricia-Etiole Publications wrote:

“Eskom does not need a new logo. Eskom management needs new logic, the logic of accountable stewardship, honest management and a professionalised complement of experienced, skilled engineers, technicians, managers, administrators and operators.”

Eskom suspends loadshedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Eskom suspended loadshedding before Heritage Day. The state-owned enterprise revealed that there was a lower electricity demand, and this led the utility to suspend loadshedding for the long weekend.

South Africans reacted sarcastically and wondered why the need to celebrate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News