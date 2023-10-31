The president of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, gave reasons why the Rugby World Cup winners and the trophy will only tour five cities

He pointed out that Johannesburg, Tshwane, Durban, Cape Town and East London have a lot of people which they can reach in a short time-frame and said that a nationwide tour is not ruled out

South Africans refused to accept the reason and slammed SA Rugby for sidelining the rest of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans rejected SA Rugby's Mark Alexander's reasons for choosing five cities. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby's president, Mark Alexander, explained why only five cities were chosen for the Springbok World Cup Trophy tour. Alexander pointed out that the cities that were selected have a large population of people and added that the possibility of a nationwide tour is still on the cards. This explanation was unsatisfactory, as South Africans still didn't understand why only five cities were selected.

Five cities were chosen for reason: Alexander

Alexander spoke ahead of the Springbok's arrival at the OR Tambo airport, where they will rest for one day before starting the Webb Ellis trophy tour on Thursday (2 November). IOL reported that the purpose of choosing these cities was demographics. He remarked that they wanted to reach as many people as possible quickly to give the players a chance to rest before setting off to their respective clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nationwide tour a possibility

He also spoke at length about the importance of the Eastern Cape as one of the destinations. Alexander pointed out that the Eastern Cape played a significant role in developing black rugby in the country. He also said that the possibility that the Bokke will visit other provinces is not off the table. He also hinted that there might be a special event for the Springboks in the Eastern Cape but did not give more information.

South Africans reject the reason

Netizens on Facebook were dissatisfied with the reasons.

Bopape Emmanuel Rabutla said:

“They go to where politicians dominate. Go to Alexander, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN, especially rural areas.”

Motsamai Malefane remarked:

“Three cities in one province. Unfair. At least they could have chosen one city out of all the provinces!”

Rita Ramnath added:

“Not fair. Every town has die-hard Springbok supports. At least pass through these towns to acknowledge our support.”

Lindandi Tshabalala noted:

“We support you as a country, but you only celebrate with your favourite provinces.”

Webb Ellis trophy tour to pass five cities only

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were livid that the Springbok World Cup trophy tour would only pass through five cities.

The winners will drive through Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Tshwane and East London. South Africans wanted to know why they weren't planning on visiting other provinces, as the whole country supported the Springboks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News