Orlando Pirates is set to release a documentary series that looks at the behind-the-scenes and personal lives of the players

The series will look into how spirituality, home life and the game of football shape the lives of some of the Buccaneers' players

The Bucs fans expressed excitement and exuded curiosity after watching the trailer of the docu-series, set to air this month

Betway Premiership side Orlando Pirates is set to release a documentary series, which is set to air on SupersportTV.

The series entitled Giants gives viewers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the lives of players from the Buccaneers. The series delves deep into how faith, family, and football shape the personal and professional journeys of these Buccaneers, true giants of South African football.

Orlando Pirates Launch Giants Docuseries on DStv, Fans React to Saleng Reveal

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

First Chapter: Orlando Pirates – A story of faith, family and football

The journey begins with the legendary Orlando Pirates, one of Africa’s most celebrated clubs. This opening chapter explores the spiritual foundations, brotherhood, family ties, and footballing excellence that define the team. Featured Players: Tshegofatso Mabasa – The goal-scoring powerhouse with a tale of resilience and redemption. Zakhele Lepasa – A dynamic forward balancing the pressures of fame and family. Thalente Mbatha – A rising star navigating the challenges of expectation and purpose.

What did Orlando Pirates fans make of the trailer?

Manqoba

"Beautiful visuals can't wait for this"

Masterpiece

"So Saleng was kicked because he was not oright? 😂😭😭😂"

Rendani

"Maybe we blamed the club too soon about Saleng"

Abe

"Can I talk about Saleng, can I speak about Saleng?” 😂😭🔥kubi"

Benzo

"Can I speak about Saleng?” 😳😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣 Finally the truth is about to come out"

Neo

"The graphics team never disappoint, that Saleng inset at the end is gold"

Ben

"That last part Jose asking if Saleng is alright 😭???????"

Cof

"This is the same program that they were bashing Lorch."

Dino

"Now I'm interested in that Saleng part"

Orlando Pirates Launch Giants Docuseries on DStv, Fans React to Saleng Reveal

Source: AFP

Club released trailer

Orlando Pirates released the official trailer and the series, is set to air on 27 July at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and SuperSport (Channel 202) in a simulcast.

What to expect from Giants?

Unfiltered Access: Go beyond the pitch with exclusive footage from locker rooms, boardrooms, and training sessions. Real Stories: Hear from players, coaches, and family members whose sacrifices and influence have shaped these football stars. High Stakes: Experience the emotional rollercoaster of life at the top, where every match tests resilience, identity, and ambition. Faith, Family & Fame: Discover how spiritual beliefs and family bonds mould the men behind the jerseys, both on and off the field.

Why watch Giants?

Whether you’re a die-hard supporter, a football fanatic, or simply a fan of authentic human stories, Giants offers a rare and intimate look into the soul of South African football. This is more than just a game; it’s a legacy, a movement, and a story that deserves to be told.

Doctor Khumalo praises young Pirates star

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo heaped praise on Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota for his fearless and positive style of play.

The 20-year-old winger impressed during the 2023/24 season, earning admiration for always playing forward and taking on defenders.

Source: Briefly News