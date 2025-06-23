Mohau Nkota impressed with 7 goals and 5 assists in 39 matches for Orlando Pirates last season

The 20-year-old earned a Bafana Bafana call-up and featured against Mozambique in June

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo praised Nkota’s fearless, positive attacking style

Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota continues to make headlines after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign that saw him register seven goals and five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. The 20-year-old’s consistent form earned him a Bafana Bafana call-up earlier in June, where he made an appearance against Mozambique.

Nkota's rapid development under the guidance of the now departed coach Jose Riveiro has caught the attention of several local football legends, most notably Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo, who lauded the youngster for his fearless, attacking mindset.

Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota continues to make headlines after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign that saw him register seven goals. Image:Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Khumalo: Nkota never plays in reverse

Speaking to KickOff, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder expressed his admiration for Nkota’s directness in possession.

“Listen. This boy, and every ball that he gets, it’s whether he takes a shot or he takes a defender on,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo went on to highlight Nkota’s intent, praising his refusal to play negative football.

“He’s never taken the ball backwards; he’s never played anything backwards. He is always positive. His game is not negative. In every touch that he had, he was creating a final pass, taking on a player, or taking a shot."

Nkota, Mofokeng are bringing joy to Buccaneers fans

Nkota isn’t the only young talent earning Khumalo’s approval. The Chiefs legend also singled out Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been a revelation since making his debut two seasons ago.

The duo has become a key part of Pirates’ wing play under Riveiro, with Nkota now regarded as an established first-team regular. His directness, end product, and relentless energy have made him a fan favourite—and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Since Monnapule Saleng has been frozen out of the team, Nkota has taken up the right-wing position, while Mofokeng has made the left wing his own.

Riveiro influential in Nkota and Mofokeng's development

The then Pirates gaffer, Jose Riveiro, had previously explained why he trusted Orlando Pirates academy players, with the emergence of Mofokeng and Nkota on the first team.

During Riveiro's tenure, the Soweto giants relied mostly on some of their youth products, unlike other clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

The 20-year-old’s consistent form earned him a Bafana Bafana call-up earlier in June, where he made an appearance against Mozambique.Image:Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Nkota?

With one senior international cap to his name and a strong domestic season behind him, the focus now shifts to Nkota’s continued development. His ability to maintain and improve his output could determine whether he becomes a Bafana Bafana regular in the coming years.

Jose Riveiro’s salary at Al Ahly has been disclosed

Briefly News previously reported that Jose Riveiro, the outgoing Orlando Pirates head coach, is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly in one of the most lucrative managerial deals in African football.

The Spaniard will earn a staggering amount per month on a two-year contract, with additional performance-based incentives, in

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News