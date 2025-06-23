Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has shared his thoughts on Thabiso Monyane's reported move to Kaizer Chiefs this summer, following his release by the Buccaneers.

The Sea Robbers released the Bafana Bafana star alongside some other players at the end of their contract as they want to create space for new arrivals this summer.

The Bucs have already signed several players; Tshepang Moremi from AmaZulu FC, and Tshepho Mashiloane from Baroka FC, with Nduli also expected to join from Stellenbosch FC.

“I wish him all the best with the opportunity he has and the direction he’s headed,” the coach told the media.

“He’s a talented player and still very young. Pirates made their decision, though I’m not sure why, but he needs to focus on his football and his career.”

“He’s versatile and can play in several positions. Football is unpredictable—some coaches like you, others don’t—but his priority now is to keep showing his full potential,”** Palacios added.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a great opportunity for him at another big club. The pressure he faced at Pirates will be the same at Chiefs—there’s nothing new there. He just needs to keep performing and show the ambition to return to Bafana Bafana. He’s still young, has already played for Bafana, and must continue proving his abilities.”

“I’ve known him from a young age and brought him to Pirates when he was just 15. In football, surprises happen, and you have to accept when a club lets a player go,” Palacios concluded.

Source: Briefly News