Orlando Pirates are reportedly advancing talks with Rulani Mokwena over a possible return to the club as the replacement for Jose Riveiro.

The Sea Robbers coaching role is still vacant after Riveiro decided to leave the club for Al Ahly at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Several coaches have been linked with the vacant managerial role at Mayfair, but it seems Mokwena might win the race ahead of others.

Mokwena and Pirates in advance talks

According to iDiskiTimes, the negotiation between Pirates and Mokwena is reportedly at the final stage, but there is a little detail stalling the move at the moment.

Reports have it that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has approached Michael Loftman over the possibility of him joining him at Pirates and becoming his assistant, but the Bucs are adamant about keeping Mandla Ncikazi as part of the technical team.

The Soweto giants will need to make a decision soonest as they are already running out of time, with their players resuming for pre-season next week.

Mokwena's decision to bring in his technical team, and assistant coach, and Pirates wanting Ncikazi to join the 37-year-old team sparked online debate among fans.

Reactions as Pirates and Mokwena talks advance

Williams said:

"Loftman shouldn't be expensive to have... And also it wouldn't be the first time we have 2 assistant coaches at the club"

MJMoalusii asked:

"Who is going to take the lead in terms of change management in the team if Mandla is to be released? Who is going to assist Rhulani to settle?"

Once_Twice7 shared:

"Why are trying to give Rulani another chance when his first time at Pirates was a failure rather give Mandla another chance."

OhFlipItsVuyo reacted:

"Pirates under Rulani will play good football. I’m happy they’re considering him. I hope he’ll make a name for himself because he really hasn’t achieved anything significant so far."

Uncle-Al commented

"Why not keep both? Rhulani brings his Sundowns experience. Mandla brings Padre's success. Blend the 2 together, we have a 'monster of a team'"

Source: Briefly News