NEWCASTLE, KWAZULU-NATAL– The family of the late leader of the Christian Catholic Apostolic Holy Spirit Church in Zion, Dr Thamsanqa Nkonyane, has opened a case against Icebolethu Funeral Home and Nkonyane’s live-in girlfriend after his corpse went missing and bricks were found in its place in his coffin on 6 June 2026. The church has condemned the appalling turn of events which stem from conflict between Nkonyane's girlfriend, Priscilla Mazibuko and his wife, Dolly Nkonyane.

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The wife of Dr Thamsanqa Nkonyane opened a case after his body was not found in his coffin. Image: MDN News

Source: Twitter

According to Newcastillian News, drama unfolded at Dr Nkonyane’s funeral,, which took place at the Osizweni Church Headquarters. As the funeral service concluded, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) stopped the funeral service and served an urgent interdict which the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued after Nkonyane's wife approached the court.

Bricks found in the coffin

Once the coffin arrived at Icebolethu Funerals, Nkonyane's family requested to see the inside of the coffin. To their dismay, when Icebolethu Funerals opened the coffin, they discovered that Dr Nkonyane's body was not in the coffin. Instead, the coffin was filled with building bricks.

In a statement, the Church confirmed that Nkonyane's family opened a criminal case against Mazibuko and Icebolethu Funerals. The church also said that it was saddened by the events, describing them as unfortunate and inhumane.

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Stampede and drama at Lephalale funeral

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Molimisi Baaitsi’s funeral was filled with drama when the Lekompo artist, known as Dr Nel, was buried. A large number of people fell at his grave.

Source: Briefly News