I’ve Been Through The Most podcast won another award, with co-hosts Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki celebrating the milestone

The twin sisters’ podcast has gained a loyal following for its honest conversations about faith, healing and life’s challenges

Fans flooded Millicent’s post with congratulatory messages, calling the latest win “well deserved”

Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki's 'I've Been Through The Most' podcast wins another award. Image: Millicent and Innocent

Source: Facebook

Millicent Mashile is celebrating another major milestone after I’ve Been Through The Most podcast won yet another award. The media personality shared the exciting news on social media, thanking God for the achievement and drawing a flood of congratulatory messages from supporters.

The podcast, which she co-hosts with her twin sister Innocent Sadiki, has become a favourite among listeners who enjoy heartfelt conversations about faith, healing and overcoming difficult seasons in life.

Millicent Mashile announces the award win

Sharing photos from the ceremony on Facebook, Millicent wrote:

“God’s Girl winning. Glory be to Jesus. I’ve Been Through the Most Podcast gets another award.”

The sisters were photographed on stage receiving the accolade, clearly emotional and grateful for the recognition.

See the photo in the Facebook post below:

What makes the podcast stand out

The podcast is known for its deeply personal storytelling. Millicent and Innocent often speak about motherhood, marriage, loss, mental wellness, spirituality and the realities of navigating life in the public eye. Their openness has helped the show build a strong and loyal audience across South Africa.

Fans celebrate with the twin sisters

Many praised the sisters for staying grounded in their faith. Image: Millicent and Innocent

Source: Facebook

Supporters quickly turned the comments section into a celebration.

One fan @Didintlekay Ntshole, wrote:

“Glory to Jesus well deserve.”

@Kabelo KB added:

“I’m happy for you that’s okay you deserve it.”

Another supporter @Rorisang Freaking Booysen, commented:

“Yuu deserve it bestie.”

Many others simply wrote:

“Congratulations”

“Well done”

While several praised the sisters for staying grounded in their faith.

With another award now added to their growing list of achievements, Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki’s I’ve Been Through The Most podcast continues to prove that authentic storytelling and faith-driven conversations are striking a chord with audiences across the country.

Millicent supports Innocent after heartbreaking house fire

Previously Briefly News reported that media personality Millicent Mashile has rallied behind her twin sister, Innocent Sadiki, after a devastating house fire destroyed her family home. Innocent shared the heartbreaking news on social media, revealing that although her family escaped unharmed, they lost nearly everything in the blaze.

Millicent posted an emotional message of love and encouragement, while fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with prayers and messages of support as the family begins rebuilding their lives.

Source: Briefly News