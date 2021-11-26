Millicent Mashile Welcomes Her Bundle of Joy, Celebs React: "She Is Here!"

Millicent Mashile has welcomed her bundle of joy and excitedly took to social media to share a snaps of herself holding her little daughter

The TV presenter took to Instagram and told her followers that she welcomed her bouncing baby girl on Thursday, 25 November

Her twin sister and Skeem Saam actress, Innocent Sadiki, said she did not have many words to describe how she felt after her sis shared the good news

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Millicent Mashile's new bundle of joy is here. The TV presenter welcomed her baby girl to the world on Thursday, 25 November.

Millicent Mashile gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, 25 November. Image: @millymashile

Source: Instagram

The excited mother took to social media to announce her good news. She named her little girl Kganya which, according to her, means 'God's light'. She posted a snap of herself holding her tiny baby while lying on her back in a hospital bed.

ZAlebs reports that the star captioned her Instagram post:

"Kganya 'God's light' has come upon us. 25.11.2021 @kganya_mashile"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her twin sister and Skeem Saam actress, Innocent Sadiki, took to her sis' comment section on the photo-sharing app to react to her good news. She said:

"The best light in 2021. Words aren’t enough. Kganya."

Millicent's peers in the entertainment space and her followers also took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

Asanda Foji said:

"She is here... Her path is already planned, may she find it. Congrats beautiful."

Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Congratulations mama."

iamleratomoseki commented:

"We are in love already. We thank God!"

aishaandlife said:

"Such wonderful news, congratulations mama!!!"

mamngcobo added:

"Congratulations my love. GOD is good and faithful all the time."

Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy tells her to cover up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy is a bit protective of her. Seeing that she was showing too much skin, the Metro FM presenter's daughter told her to cover up.

Kopano wasn't happy when her mom took to social media to share a video of herself rocking a lit outfit. The revealing outfit showed too much of her skin and Kopano did not mince her words when she spoke to her mom about the black outfit.

The reality TV star shared the clip on Instagram and gushed over the hot outfit and her stunning face beat. She captioned the clip:

"So apparently my outfit is showing too much skin. I birthed myself here, she has a mouth on her this one! I've beeeen telling her to go shower."

Source: Briefly.co.za