Diddy is trending after he was found not guilty of serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy

Cassie Ventura’s testimony resurfaced amid mixed social media reactions and ongoing debate

Cassie’s response through her lawyer praised her courage, highlighting her civil suit as the catalyst that encouraged other victims to come forward

The verdict in Diddy's trial shocked the world. The rapper escaped life in prison by a whisker after the jury found him not guilty of the most serious crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Cassie's testimony is being analysed again following Diddy's verdict.

Source: Getty Images

The news brought back Diddy's on-and-off girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony back into the spotlight. The singer, actress, and dancer who was the key witness in the trial dated the disgraced rapper between 2007 and 2018.

According to a video shared by People.com on Instagram, Cassie made serious allegations against Diddy during her testimony in May 2025. She claimed that Diddy forced her to take drugs and engage in freak-offs with different male escorts. Cassie admitted in her testimony that the drugs she took made her disoriented. Watch the full video below:

Cassie's testimony sparks debate

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from users. Some feel Cassie's case was not strong because some of her chats with Diddy showed that she enjoyed the freak-offs sometimes. However, some users applauded the singer for speaking out and testifying in the trial while pregnant with her third child.

@josiedavis said:

"As soon as Cassie & Jane weren’t into it anymore, THAT’s when sex trafficking started. Forcing someone to do a sex act against their will is called sex trafficking."

denise_senft17 commented:

"And unfortunately, what you just said still wasn’t enough. It’s a shame."

@whityhaodom wrote:

"Cassie is just as guilty as Diddy put that street walker in jail."

@rissyjohnson added:

"If this man walks, it's so sad that there is nothing like justice in this world."

@da_ceezar commented:

"I really don’t blame the jury, they were all just so scared of him. He is a dangerous man, and no one is ready to die yet 😔"

Cassie's testimony has been brought back to the spotlight after the verdict in the Diddy trial.

Source: Getty Images

Cassie speaks out after Diddy's verdict

Cassie Ventura broke her silence following her ex-boyfriend Diddy's acquittal. A statement from the star's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, released on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, applauded Cassie for her strength. Wigdor further stated that although the verdict was not what they were expecting, Cassie's November 2023 lawsuit paved the way for other victims who spoke out.

"This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking, Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in sex."

Yung Miami dragged for celebrating Diddy's verdict

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that while many folks were led to believe that Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs had broken up, it turns out that might not be the case. The former City Girls group member was among those celebrating his 'victory' in the sex trafficking case.

Miami, who once dubbed herself Diddy's sugar baby, took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, to glorify the final verdict in his trial.

