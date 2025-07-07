Cardi B has seemingly deleted all traces of her relationship with her new bae, Stefon Diggs

The rapper and professional footballer have reportedly called it quits after she deleted their pictures on social media

Netizens claimed the pair weren't going to last, while others said the news might be a publicity stunt

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's latest stunt fueled break up rumours. Image: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B and her bae, Stefon Diggs, have reportedly ended their relationship after their social media pictures together vanished.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuel break up rumours

Social media is going wild over the claims that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have called it quits.

This was after the rapper and her footballer bae cleared their social media pages of their pictures, despite having gone on several outings together and capturing some steamy moments on camera.

Diggs, a professional footballer for the New England Patriots, was seemingly Cardi's first lover after she ended her six-year marriage to Migos member Offset.

A quick swipe through the rapper's Instagram page reveals that she has removed her bae's pictures. No yacht party snaps or rose bouquets, but could it be strategic?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have seemingly deleted each other's pictures from their social media pages. Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

We're familiar with the controversy marketing stunt that many celebrities use to promote their projects. In Cardi's case, she has a single out and an album on the way. Could it be another trick?

Meanwhile, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, which begs the question of whether their break up is authentic or another publicity stunt.

Social media weighs in on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' break up

Social media users said the pair weren't going to last, raising their scandalous pasts and Cardi being a mother of three:

_payDAE said:

"I knew that relationship was fake!"

shaqcnqrd wrote:

"We all saw this coming."

BabyPL1100 posted:

"Lmao, I’ll never forget how y'all pumped this relationship up like he was the one for her."

BlackServe added:

"A man with money and fame isn't taking a mother of three seriously. It was only a matter of time."

Big_Gantt commented:

"Is anyone truly surprised? He was rebound, and she was a check off the bucket list."

Netizens claimed Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship wasn't going to last. Image: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, some suspect that the break up and even the actual relationship may be a publicity stunt:

Mzthangggg said:

"So, basically, she has another song that’s about to drop? Copy."

HARRYSHOUSE3 claimed:

"It’s archived and not deleted. Are y'all dumb? She did that because of her album."

G4YL0rdFocker wrote:

"Her next EP is about to be fire!!!"

Tokyo_Gaming_

"Cardi B launched her single and album using Stefon Diggs, so now the PR relationship contract is done. Classic Hollywood, lmao."

