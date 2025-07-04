Nicki Minaj sparked concern among fans after allegedly accusing Jay Z of hacking her Instagram following a drop in her Instagram Live viewership

Social media users reacted to the video, with some suggesting technical glitches while others warned Nicki about potential legal action for defamation

Jay Z, who previously won a case against a woman who falsely accused him of rape, has not responded to Nicki's implied claims

Fans have raised concerns about award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj's well-being after she shared a concerning post on social media. The rapper allegedly made allegations against hip-hop mogul Jay Z.

Fans have expressed concerns over Nicki Minaj after her recent post. Image: Rich Fury and Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The Megatron hitmaker allegedly accused Jay Z of hacking her Instagram page after her Instagram Live did not get as many viewers as before.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a page with the handle @LOCALGOSSlP, which alleged that Nicki's post was directed at Jay Z, although she never explicitly mentioned his name.

Nicki was concerned that her Instagram Live sessions, which used to get millions of views, were now only getting 2400 views. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans weigh in on Nicki Minaj's video

As expected, social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Some said the rapper should take the matter to court, while others noted that the low numbers on Instagram may be because of a technical glitch on Instagram.

Others warned Nicki Minaj that Jay Z might take her to court because he doesn't like people who try to ruin his reputation. Some fans mentioned the recent incident where the rapper sued a lady who claimed that the rapper raped her when she was a minor. Jay Z denied the allegations and took the matter to court. The star later won the case after the charges were withdrawn.

@buffys_pasta wrote:

"I'm so sorry for her fans. She looks so lost, I hope she's doing fine :("

@hashtaghomey commented:

"She better have proof, or she can be sued for lying about that man."

@fleeboiimel_ added:

"Instagram is not the same anymore, and so many real-life people are deleting their accounts."

@WhoopingFeet commented:

"Is this lady really that obsessed with Jay Z? I tried to ignore it, but she actually does blame everything on Jay Z. He hasn’t said anything to her for 10 years & she still talks about him every 5 business days."

@Pweetie_509 added:

"That woman is spiraling into a pit she’ll never recover from if she doesn’t get help soon."

@RapGirlsRock noted:

"Someone who’s OBSESSED with Jay now he has time to think about her and suppress her followers on IG?? Why doesn’t she stop being pucy and say names? 🤣🤣🤣"

Fans suspected that Nicki Minaj's recent rant was directed at Jay Z. Image: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Jay Z in latest remix

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that US rapper Nicki Minaj fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO. Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which dropped on streaming platforms on Friday, 6 June 2025.

While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix. In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News