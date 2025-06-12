Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj dissed Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe on the remix of Lil Wayne's Banned From NO

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne previewed the remix at the 2025 BET Awards ceremony on Sunday, 9 June 2025

Social media users were split, with several criticising Nicki Minaj for turning on Jay-Z, while others praised her for standing by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj fired shots at Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe on 'Banned From NO Remix'. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, James Devaney/GC Images

US rapper Nicki Minaj fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO.

Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which dropped on streaming platforms on Friday, 6 June 2025. While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix.

Nicki Minaj sneak disses Jay-Z on Banned From NO Remix

In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

Her verse on the Banned From NO Remix quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. On Wednesday, 11 June 2025, social media user @itsavibe pointed out that Nicki Minaj had taken a jab at Jay-Z with a line off her verse on Banned From NO. The post was captioned:

“Nicki Minaj with some shots at Jay-Z / Roc Nation on her remix to Lil Wayne's Banned From NO "NFL fire some n*ggas and then call us" referring to the Superbowl Halftime show.”

Peeps weigh in on Nicki Minaj's Jay-Z diss

The comments section became a battle zone between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z fans. Several peeps gave Nicki Minaj’s Jay-Z and NFL diss the thumbs down, while others gave the I Am Your Leader rapper her flowers.

Here are some of the comments:

@CerebralMermaid said:

“It’s funny how a couple of years ago she was bragging about sitting with Jay and Bey and now she’s shading them lmao typical Nicki behaviour.”

@100harambee asked:

“If she's gonna stay on the Jay-Z hate train, at least she must tell the people what it's about because there's no way this is just about Kendrick Lamar getting the Super Bowl gig. She admired Jay Z, even naming albums the 'Pink Print', so where is this really coming from?”

@Slide4Nicki stanned:

“One thing Nicki's going to do is go back and forth with you with them bars. No talking, no theatrics!”

@___phxntm777 laughed:

“😂😂😂 it sounds good but the NFL ain’t doing no such thing.”

@sirgeorgiorichy declared;

“The Nicki haters are awake 🤣 y’all miserable. BARBZ WE WON.”

Nicki Minaj dissed Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe on 'Banned From NO Remix'. Image: Jamie McCarthy, Kara Durrette

Mr JazziQ comes out as a Barb

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Amapiano DJ and producer Mr JazziQ is a big Nicki Minaj fan.

The Askies producer caught many fans and followers off guard after seemingly coming out as a Barb

The DJ/ producer was captured rapping one of Nicki Minaj's famous verses without missing a beat. While other Barbs gathered to praise him, many netizens were in stitches at the hilarious video

Source: Briefly News