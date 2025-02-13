Mr JazziQ Comes Out as a Barb and Raps Nicki Minaj’s Verse Word for Word
- Mr JazziQ caught many fans and followers off guard after seemingly coming out as a Barb
- The DJ/ producer was captured rapping one of Nicki Minaj's famous verses without missing a beat
- While other Barbs gathered to praise him, many netizens were in stitches at the hilarious video
Fans were today years old when they discovered that Mr JazziQ is a fan of Nicki Minaj.
Mr JazziQ raps Nicki Minaj verse
It's not every day that men admit to their admiration for female musicians, but Mr JazziQ recently showed social media that there was nothing wrong about stanning a woman.
Like Sjava, who recently came out as a huge Nicki Minaj fan, the DJ/ producer seemingly declared his love for the rapper when he was captured rapping one of her famous verses word for word.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Twitter (X) user Kamo_traviss shared a video of JazziQ confidently rapping along to Nicki's verse on Big Sean's Dance Remix while standing on a nightclub couch.
The song appeared in the deluxe version of Sean's debut album, Finally Famous, which featured songs like Marvin & Chardonnay and his hit song, My Last with Chris Brown:
Here's what Mzansi said about Mr JazziQ's video
Netizens were in stitches and admired the DJ's "performance" of Nicki's verse:
VinoliaSeshoka said:
"When I tell you Nicki Minaj is the only female rapper that matters in SA, I ain't lying."
NxumaloSma wrote:
"I love this for us Barbs."
MaMsibi_Omuhle posted:
"It's so cool seeing a man rapping this line!"
KGSonline_ bragged:
"Why do we keep winning like this?"
05_Tshayingwe admitted:
"Eish! Nicki has that thing, man. You can't help but rap along."
911nnnnn added:
"Real men listen to Nicki sometimes."
Tyla sings Shekhinah's hit song
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shekhinah's reaction to Tyla singing one of her hit songs in an old video.
The Suited hitmaker and her supporters were blown away by Tyla's talent, which was evident way before her rise to fame and history-defining Grammy Award win.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za