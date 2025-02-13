Mr JazziQ caught many fans and followers off guard after seemingly coming out as a Barb

The DJ/ producer was captured rapping one of Nicki Minaj's famous verses without missing a beat

While other Barbs gathered to praise him, many netizens were in stitches at the hilarious video

Mr JazziQ seemingly came out as a Nicki Minaj fan. Images: mrjazziq, nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Fans were today years old when they discovered that Mr JazziQ is a fan of Nicki Minaj.

Mr JazziQ raps Nicki Minaj verse

It's not every day that men admit to their admiration for female musicians, but Mr JazziQ recently showed social media that there was nothing wrong about stanning a woman.

Like Sjava, who recently came out as a huge Nicki Minaj fan, the DJ/ producer seemingly declared his love for the rapper when he was captured rapping one of her famous verses word for word.

Mr JazziQ rapped one of Nicki Minaj's verses without missing a beat. Image: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Twitter (X) user Kamo_traviss shared a video of JazziQ confidently rapping along to Nicki's verse on Big Sean's Dance Remix while standing on a nightclub couch.

The song appeared in the deluxe version of Sean's debut album, Finally Famous, which featured songs like Marvin & Chardonnay and his hit song, My Last with Chris Brown:

Here's what Mzansi said about Mr JazziQ's video

Netizens were in stitches and admired the DJ's "performance" of Nicki's verse:

VinoliaSeshoka said:

"When I tell you Nicki Minaj is the only female rapper that matters in SA, I ain't lying."

NxumaloSma wrote:

"I love this for us Barbs."

MaMsibi_Omuhle posted:

"It's so cool seeing a man rapping this line!"

KGSonline_ bragged:

"Why do we keep winning like this?"

05_Tshayingwe admitted:

"Eish! Nicki has that thing, man. You can't help but rap along."

911nnnnn added:

"Real men listen to Nicki sometimes."

Tyla sings Shekhinah's hit song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shekhinah's reaction to Tyla singing one of her hit songs in an old video.

The Suited hitmaker and her supporters were blown away by Tyla's talent, which was evident way before her rise to fame and history-defining Grammy Award win.

