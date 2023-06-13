Sjava has admitted that he is a huge Nicki Minaj fan and revealed that he listens to her music every day

The Umbayimbayi hitmaker was promoting her song, Pound Town 2, featuring Sexxy Redd and Tay Keith

Fans of the rapper were left shocked and in disbelief that he listens to Nicki making him a Barb

Sjava left fans shocked after he revealed that he is a huge Nicki Minaj when he spoke of her hit single ‘Pound Town 2’. Image: @sjava_atm, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Musician Sjava left his fans in disbelief after his recent revelation. The rapper touched on her recent collaboration Pound Town 2 and asked his fans if they had heard the song's lyrics.

A few of his fans wanted to know if the musician knew of Nicki Minaj's songs and if he was a fan, which he admitted to being.

Sjava shocks fans after his revelation that he is a barb

The 1020 Cartel founder shocked his fans after admitting to being a Barb — a collective name for big Nicki Minaj fans.

A blog dedicated to everything Nicki Minaj-related, @onikamagazinee, shared that Nicki landed her 15th number-one Billboard song with Pound Town 2 featuring Sexxy Red, who landed her first with this collab.

"'Pound Town 2' officially reaches #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. It marks Nicki’s 15th & Sexyy’s first ever #1 song on the chart."

Sjava asked his fans if they had heard the raunchy lyrics to this single.

"Have you guys heard the lyrics to this song before?"

Fans asked Sjava if he listened to Nicki's songs, and he replied yes.

"Shes my favourite. There is no song of hers that I do not know, a week does not go by without listening to her."

Fans cannot believe that Sjava is a barb

@MrFinalTouch2 said:

"You've Made My Morning."

@KabeloWittes said:

"What about Summer Walker?"

@ChiLLyoungKing said:

"Would have never guessed."

@Lnugelo_n said:

"You being a Barb is the most bathongiest moment I’ve had all my life."

@lilbarbb2Grainz said:

"We can all agree that Onika an international icon."

Sjava and Big Zulu to rock the stage for their Ukhamba album tour

According to TimesLive Sjava and Big Zulu will be embarking on their album tour for Ukhamba. The tour will start at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on June 24, Cape Town on July 29 and Johannesburg Carnival City on August 26.

The last leg of their tour will be in their hometown, Durban, on September 3 at Kings Park Stadium.

Umbayimbayi dominates the radio charts

In a previous report by Briefly News, Sjava and Big Zulu's lead single Umbayimbayi had reached platinum status days after its release.

They announced their collaborative album, and the reception they received was good. Fans were amped to see how the artists would complement each other, and they were not disappointed.

