Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 22 list in 2024

The hip-hop music industry has had a skyrocketing number of artists over the last few decades. Each rapper desires to be unique in their style. Some artists have made a name for themselves with their incredible speed. Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Discover their name and speed.

How many syllables can you speak in a second? Well, you can be sure you are significantly slower than the fastest rapper in the world. Some rappers have made and broken records with their rapping speeds. Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Find out today.

Who is the fastest rapper in the world?

Is your favourite rap artist among those with the highest rapping speeds in the world? Below is a compilation of the fastest rappers in the world today.

22. Yelawolf - 6.87 syllables per second

Yelawolf performs at the Rock N Roll Hotel. Photo: Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Full name: Michael Wayne Atha

Michael Wayne Atha Birthday: 30 December 1979

30 December 1979 Age: 44 years (as of 2024)

Yelawolf is one of the artists signed with Eminem's Shady Records. He gained popularity in 2005 after he appeared on The Road to Stardom on UPN with Missy Elliott. After the show ended, Yelawolf released his first mixtape. So far, he has released two EPs and six mixtapes. Yelawolf’s rap speed averages around 6.87 syllables per second.

21. Daveed Diggs - 8 syllables per second

Daveed Diggs promotes the film Blindspotting at the Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Full name: Daveed Daniele Diggs

Daveed Daniele Diggs Date of birth: 24 January 1982

24 January 1982 Age: 42 years (as of 2024)

Daveed Diggs is an American actor, rapper, and singer-songwriter. He is the vocalist of the experimental hip-hop group Clipping. Daveed Diggs recorded his fastest speed in Guns and Ships, where he said 19 words in three seconds, translating to 8 syllables per second.

20. Mac Lethal - 8.7 syllables per second

Mac Lethal posing for pictures. Photo: @maclethal (modified by author)

Full name: David McCleary Sheldon

David McCleary Sheldon Date of birth: 25 July 1981

25 July 1981 Age: 42 years (as of 2024)

Mac Lethal is an American rapper, songwriter, and author from Kansas City, Missouri. He is the founder of Black Clover Records. With 1000 words said in 2 minutes, he spits an average of 8.7 syllables per second.

19. K.A.A.N. - 10.1 syllables per second

Full name: Brandon Perry

Brandon Perry Date of birth: 12 January 1991

12 January 1991 Age: 33 years (as of 2024)

K.A.A.N. is best known for his fast-rhyming Chopper style, breathless style, vast vocabulary, and cynical lyrics. His songs talk about important issues, including mental health issues, abuse, and politics. K.A.A.N. averages 10.1 syllables per second in his tracks.

18. Eminem - 10.65 syllables per second

Eminem speaks for Curtis Jackson during the ceremony honouring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Maek Ralston/AFP

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)

Eminem is sometimes called Slim Shady. He has worked with hip-hop music bigwigs such as Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD. He once held the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper. In his song Godzilla, his rap speed was 10.65 syllables per second

17. Changbin - 11.13 syllables per second

Full name: Changbin

Changbin Date of birth: 11 August 1999

11 August 1999 Age: 24 years (as of 2024)

Changbin is a member of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. He was on the ninth of Mnet's hip-hop reality show, Show Me The Money. Changbin's fastest speed is 11.13 syllables per second.

16. R.A. the Rugged Man - 11.14 syllables per second

R.A. the Rugged Man posing for pictures. Photo: @ratheruggedmanofficial (modified by author)

Full name: R.A. Thorburn

R.A. Thorburn Date of birth: 10 January 1974

10 January 1974 Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

R.A. the Rugged Man is a rapper and producer from Suffolk County, New York. He has worked with famous musicians like Notorious B.I.G. and Mobb Depp. R.A. the Rugged Man displays his fast rapping in Gotta Be Dope, where he spits 11.14 syllables per second.

15. Twista - 11.2 syllables per second

Full name: Carl Terrell Mitchell

Carl Terrell Mitchell Date of birth: 27 November 1973

27 November 1973 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

Twista was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was formerly known as Tung Twista, and he released his first music album, Runnin' Off at da Mouth, in 1992. Twista's track, Mista Tung Twista, had a rap speed of 11.2 syllables per second.

14. Ski Mask the Slump God - 11.3 syllables per second

Ski Mask the Slump God posing for pictures. Photo: @theslumpgod (modified by author)

Full name: Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne

Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne Date of birth: 18 April 1996

18 April 1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2024)

Ski Mask the Slump God initially rose to prominence alongside XXXTentacion and their collective Members Only. He is known for his unique rap flow and countless cartoon references. Ski Mask races through most of his songs, delivering a top speed of 11.3 syllables per second.

13. Joyner Lucas - 11.4 syllables per second

Rapper Joyner Lucas performs onstage in concert during the A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Full name: Gary Maurice Lucas Jr.

Gary Maurice Lucas Jr. Date of birth: 17 August 1988

17 August 1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2024)

Joyner's fastest speed is 11.4 syllables per second. Joyner Lucas first received widespread exposure and critical acclaim in 2015 after the release of his single Ross Capicchioni.

12. Logic - 11.7 syllables per second

Logic arrives for the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Jewel Samad/ AFP via Getty Images

Full name: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II Date of birth: 22 January 1990

22 January 1990 Age: 34 years (as of 2024)

Logic is an American rapper and record producer. He has released eight studio albums and received two Grammy Award nominations. In Logic's 2018 song, 100 Miles and Running, he speeds up to an impressive 11.7 syllables per second.

11. Watsky - 12 syllables per second

Full name: George Virden Watsky

George Virden Watsky Date of birth: 15 September 1986

15 September 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2024)

Watsky is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, poet, author, and illustrator. He broke out as a rapper with his viral video Pale kid raps fast in 2011. 12 syllables per second is the highest speed recorded by Watsky.

10. Bizzy Bone - 12 syllables per second

Full name: Bryon Anthony McCane II

Bryon Anthony McCane II Date of birth: 12 September 1976

12 September 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2024)

Bizzy Bone is an American rapper, singer and the youngest member of the Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Without breaking a sweat, Bizzy Bone comfortably hits neck-breaking speeds of 12 syllables per second in his songs Mercy Mary and Uptown Downtown.

9. Krayzie Bone - 12.5 syllables per second

Krayzie Bone posing for pictures. Photo: @krayzie_bone (modified by author)

Full name: Anthony Henderson

Anthony Henderson Date of birth: 17 June 1973

17 June 1973 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

Anthony Henderson's music career began in 1991, and he is part of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. He is commonly known as Krayzie Bone, and his fastest rap speed is 12.5 syllables per second, which he attained in the song Clash Of The Titans.

8. Busta Rhymes - 12.8 syllables per second

Busta Rhymes arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.

Trevor George Smith Jr. Date of birth: 20th May 1972

20th May 1972 Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)

Busta Rhymes is a rap music heavyweight and one of the most valuable rappers. He commenced his music career as a member of the music group Leaders of the New School, but after the group broke up, he decided to go solo. Busta Rhymes has recorded 12.8 syllables per second as his best speed.

7. Tonedeff - 14.1 syllables per second

Full name: Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr.

Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr. Date of birth: 14 December 1978

14 December 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2024)

Pedro Antonio Rojas, Jr., alias Tonedeff, is a successful rapper, producer, and singer from Virginia. He rose through the ranks in the underground hip-hop scene due to his ability to reach supersonic speeds. In his 2013 track, Crispy, he hits an astounding 14.1 syllables per second.

6. NoClue - 14.1 syllables per second

Full name: Ricky Raphel Brown

Ricky Raphel Brown Date of birth: 28 January 1985

28 January 1985 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

Ricky Raphel Brown, alias NoClue, is one of the top 10 fastest rappers in the world. He is from Seattle, Washington, USA. In 2005, he was the holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper, attaining 14.1 syllables per second in his song New West.

5. Tech N9ne - 15.2 syllables per second

Tech N9ne posing for pictures. Photo: @therealtechn9ne (modified by author)

Full name: Aaron Dontez Yates

Aaron Dontez Yates Date of birth: 8th November 1971

8th November 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

Tech N9ne is a Kansas City-born musician who has been in the hip-hop industry since 1991. He got his stage name from the TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun due to his fast rhyming chopper style. Tech N9ne has more than 23 music albums. His fastest speed is in Takin Online Orders at 15.2 syllables per second.

4. Twisted Insane - 15.6 syllables per second

Twisted Insane posing for pictures. Photo: @therealtwistedinsane (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson Date of birth: 22 September 1979

22 September 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

Twisted Insane's rap style is Chopper. This style is familiar to other fast rappers such as Busta Rhymes and Tech N9ne. Twisted Insane has been active in the hip-hop world since 1996. His fastest speed was in his jam Dome Split. He hit 15.6 syllables per second.

3. Rebel XD - 20.3 syllables per second

Full name: Rebel XD

Rebel XD Date of birth: 6 June 1973

6 June 1973 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

Rebel XD was named the fastest rapper in the world thrice as per Guinness World Records. The rapper clocked 20.29 syllables per second in his song Record Breaker. Besides music, Rebel XD is passionate about crossbows and other light weaponry.

2. Outsider - 24 syllables per second

Rapper Outsider is pictured on and off the stage. Photo: @outsiderraps1 (modified by author)

Full name: Shin Ok-Cheol

Shin Ok-Cheol Date of birth: 21 March 1983

21 March 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

Outsider is a South Korean rapper known for multiple hit songs, including Loner, Red Carpet, Crying Bird, One Nation, and Speed Racer. Outsider is ranked among the fastest rappers in the world, having attained 24 syllables per second in Loner.

1. Crucified - 28.9 syllables per second

Full name: Richard Lee Mason

Richard Lee Mason Date of birth: 18 June 1987

18 June 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

Crucified is a respected rapper from New Braunfels, Texas, and is arguably the fastest rapper in the world. In his song Power Up, Crucified allegedly recorded 28.9 syllables per second. In most of his songs, his speed is 20+ syllables per second.

Recap of the fastest rappers in the world

Ranking Name Speed 1 Crucified 28.9 syllables per second 2 Outsider 24 syllables per second 3 Rebel XD 20.3 syllables per second 4 Twisted Insane 15.6 syllables per second 5 Tech N9ne 15.2 syllables per second 6 NoClue 14.1 syllables per second 7 Tonedeff 14.1 syllables per second 8 Busta Rhymes 12.8 syllables per second 9 Krayzie Bone 12.5 syllables per second 10 Bizzy Bone 12 syllables per second 11 Watsky 12 syllables per second 12 Logic 11.7 syllables per second 13 Joyner Lucas 11.4 syllables per second 14 Ski Mask the Slump God 11.3 syllables per second 15 Twista 11.2 syllables per second 16 R.A. the Rugged Man 11.14 syllables per second 17 Changbin 11.13 syllables per second 18 Eminem 10.65 syllables per second 19 K.A.A.N. 10.1 syllables per second 20 Mac Lethal 8.7 syllables per second 21 Daveed Diggs 8 syllables per second 22 Yelawolf 6.87 syllables per second

Who is the fastest rapper in the world in 2024?

Crucified is arguably the fastest rapper in 2024. His speed is 28.9 syllables per second.

Who is the 2nd fastest rapper?

Outsider is the second-fastest rapper in the world. His fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.

Who is the fastest rapper of all time?

Answering this question is challenging. Some say Eminem is the fastest rapper of all time because he once held the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper. However, Crucified once recorded a speed is 28.9 syllables per second.

Who is the fastest rapper in K-pop?

The fastest K-pop rapper in the world is Outsider. His real name is Shin Ok-cheol, and his fastest speed is 24 syllables per second.

Who are the top 5 fastest rappers in the world?

The top five rappers in the world are Crucified, Outsider, Rebel XD, Twisted Insane, and Tech N9ne.

Is Eminem the fastest rapper in the world?

No, Eminem is not the fastest rapper in the world. He is among the fastest ones, and his fastest speed is 10.65 syllables per second.

Is Twista the fastest rapper in the world?

Twista is not the fastest rapper in the world. However, he is on the list of the fastest ones, with a speed of 11.2 syllables per second.

Who is the fastest female rapper?

The fastest female rappers in the world include Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, Roxanne Shanté, Cardi B, CupcakKe, and Saweetie.

Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Crucified, the fastest rapper in the world right now, has unmatched speed. How many syllables per second can you spit out?

