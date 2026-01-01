Bafana Bafana face a tough test in the AFCON Round of 16 against five-time champions Cameroon, with progression on the line

Coach Hugo Broos has demanded higher intensity, sharper focus, and stronger defensive discipline from the squad ahead of the knockout clash

After a turbulent group-stage campaign marked by defensive lapses and scrappy wins, South Africa must regroup and tighten up to keep their AFCON dream alive

Bafana Bafana’s next challenge in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) comes in the form of five-time African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, on Sunday, 4 January 2026. The knockout showdown promises to be a high-stakes, mouth-watering encounter.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has previously managed Cameroon, has called for heightened focus and a more aggressive approach from his squad. South Africa faces a stern test, and Broos insists his players must elevate their intensity and display a sharper edge if they are to progress further in the tournament.

The team began the campaign with promise, showing glimpses of potential in the group stages, where they managed to win against Angola and Zimbabwe. However, defensive lapses have continued to plague Bafana, prompting Broos to raise the alarm.

“We keep repeating the same mistakes. Take the first goal we conceded: one player ran past three or four of our players without being challenged. Defending like that will see us concede every match, and it has to stop,'' he warned, pointing to moments where the team loses shape and allows opponents to exploit gaps.

Defensive concerns for Bafana Bafana

Frustration was clear on Broos’ face as he reflected on Bafana Bafana’s turbulent group-stage journey. A promising start against Angola quickly faltered under pressure, setting a worrying precedent. The team struggled to maintain composure in a tense clash with a ten-man Egypt and narrowly edged past Zimbabwe, where the Warriors twice capitalised on defensive lapses, leaving South Africa momentarily exposed.

With the tough Round of 16 fixture looming, Broos knows the margin for error has shrunk dramatically.

“This worries me because the same mistakes keep happening. If we approach a team like Cameroon in this manner, we stand no chance,'' he admitted.

His warning is clear: the squad must rise to the occasion or risk elimination in the unforgiving knockout stages.

Broos on individual performances

Broos also addressed individual performances, singling out Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena for failing to make the expected impact at this crucial stage.

“I’m not satisfied with how some players are performing or the decisions they’re making on the pitch,” Broos said, stressing the urgent need for improvement ahead of the decisive match.

As the Round of 16 showdown in Rabat approaches, the coach has emphasised the importance of commitment, controlled aggression, and unwavering focus.

“We need to fight harder, stay alert, and keep our concentration razor-sharp. If we underestimate this challenge, we’ll pay the price,'' he urged.

As the AFCON campaign intensifies, Bafana Bafana must tighten their defence and fine-tune their strategy if they hope to keep their dream of continental glory alive.

