A man was filmed jumping into strong river currents in Annecy, France, to rescue a duckling trapped in fast-moving water

The man entered cold, rushing water carrying a small crate, carefully swimming toward the distressed duckling before lifting it to safety and bringing it back to dry ground

The clip sparked widespread praise online, with users calling the man a hero for risking his safety to save a vulnerable animal

A man has gone viral after a rescue in France, where he entered fast-flowing river currents to save a duckling that had become trapped in the water.

The picture on the left showed the man maneuvering the waters trying to reach the duck. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

A man was filmed on 19 May 2026 jumping into strong river currents in Annecy, France after a duckling became trapped in fast-moving water and was struggling to stay afloat, with the clip shared by @dailymail spreading widely across social media and drawing thousands of reactions from viewers around the world.

The young man approached the edge of the river where the duckling was caught in a section of fast-moving current. Without hesitation, he entered the cold water carrying a small plastic crate, using it as a makeshift rescue tool to help him navigate the flow and reach the animal safely. The water conditions appeared strong enough to sweep small objects downstream, making the rescue visibly difficult and requiring careful movement through the current.

Viral duckling rescue highlights human kindness

As he moved closer, the man slowly positioned himself to avoid being pulled off balance by the current. Once within reach, he carefully guided the duckling into the crate, ensuring it was secure before beginning the return journey back toward the riverbank. The entire process was done cautiously, with the current continuing to push against him as he made his way back to safety.

The footage, shared by the account @dailymail originally recorded by Instagram user hidaniil, has since gained widespread attention online, with many users praising the man for acting without delay in a situation where the animal appeared to be in immediate danger.

The picture on the left showed the man swimming towards the duck. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet applaud the man’s kindness

Amber Nicole said:

“He could’ve stood the entire time. 😭”

Mostafa El-leithy said:

“It's a duck swimming is kinda its thing.”

Jimi said:

“Not all heroes have hair.”

Janamae said:

“Not him realizing its not that deep. 😂”

Adamking said:

“The duck can swim better.”

Toma said:

“How do we call this heroic or foolery?”

Lj028272 said:

“I absolutely love people like this.”

Anastasia Windle said:

“Me halfway through the video: Duck down, DUCK DOWN.”

Chris Pattern said:

“He is in a class of his own. 😍”

D4RR3N said:

“What a dude. 👏 The duckling is very lucky.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about heroic moments

World record swimmer Howard Warrington was widely praised for his brave attempt at the 34km False Bay Crossing, raising awareness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

A seasoned swimmer died during South Africa’s iconic Midmar Mile after collapsing in the water on race day.

Seven-year-old Ishank Singh completed a 29-kilometre ocean swim between Sri Lanka and India.

Source: Briefly News