A seasoned swimmer died during South Africa’s iconic Midmar Mile after collapsing in the water on race day

Event organisers activated full emergency protocols as medical teams battled to save the athlete

The incident adds to a growing list of recent tragedies that have shaken South African sport

A veteran 63-year-old swimmer tragically lost her life on Sunday, 8 February 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-race at the Midmar Mile.

According to The Witness, organisers of the aQuellé Midmar Mile confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the woman was among several swimmers who experienced difficulties in the water before going into cardiac arrest during the race.

“A fellow swimmer raised the alarm, prompting an immediate response from rescue and safety personnel stationed at Midmar Dam,” the statement read.

Emergency response at Midmar Mile

Organisers said the swimmer was removed from the water after experiencing medical complications, prompting rescue teams to immediately begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She was brought to shore and handed over to ER24 paramedics and on-site doctors, who continued intensive life-saving efforts.

They added that, despite sustained attempts to revive her, the woman remained in full cardiac arrest and was transported to Life Hilton Hospital. Medical teams at the hospital continued emergency treatment, but resuscitation efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

The organisers stressed that participant safety remained their top priority, confirming that all emergency protocols were swiftly enacted in accordance with the event’s comprehensive water safety and medical response plans. They also noted that the aQuellé Midmar Mile has extensive safety measures in place, and that water safety and medical personnel acted without delay.

They extended their condolences to the swimmer’s family, friends, and loved ones, describing the incident as a profound loss for the Midmar Mile community.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further personal details have been released. The entire aQuellé Midmar Mile community stands in support of all those affected during this extremely difficult time,” the statement said.

The 53rd aQuellé Midmar Mile took place on 7–8 February 2026 at Midmar Dam, near Howick in the KwaZulu‑Natal Midlands. It’s considered the world’s largest open water swimming event, drawing thousands of participants each year, from elite athletes and seasoned veterans to recreational and first‑time swimmers.

The race covers roughly one mile (about 1.6 km) and is spread over two days with multiple start waves, categories and crossings, including events for families, teams, para‑swimmers and competitive age groups.

Since its start in 1974, the Midmar Mile has grown into a major sporting occasion and festival weekend, complete with charity challenges, camaraderie and community spirit. In 2009, it set a Guinness World Record when 13,755 swimmers finished the race, making it officially the largest open water swim in the world.

Beyond competition, the event includes Charity Challenge swims, where athletes take on longer distances to raise money for causes like disability inclusion and children’s health, reflecting the race’s broader social impact.

Recent tragedies in South African sport

The tragedy came just days after another veteran swimmer, John Flanigan, lost his life earlier in February following a kayaking accident off Bloubergstrand in Cape Town.

In recent months, South African sport has been shaken by several tragic deaths. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The rugby community has also recently mourned the deaths of flanker Sive Tshaka and former referee Max Baise, who passed away the age of 93.

