A family member shared funeral arrangements for the late Multichoice security guard, David Sejobe, in a public video

The clip outlined burial times and cultural dress expectations in line with Limpopo traditions and culture

Social media users online appreciated the guidance, particularly those unfamiliar with rural customs

Amid the grief, the family focused on clear communication and cultural respect, offering a gentle reminder that honouring a loved one also means honouring their traditions.

The picture showed the late David Sejobe, a MultiChoice security guard. Image: DSTV

Source: TikTok

A cousin of the late David Sejobe, posted by @mugeefam on 5 February 2026, shared important funeral details ahead of his burial. The video explained that David will be laid to rest on Saturday, 7 February 2026, in Mukondeni Village, Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo, between 6 am and 10 am. The cousin clarified that the early timing is due to the burial taking place on communal land, where strict rules limit access after 10:30 am.

He also used the moment to educate visitors, especially those travelling from other provinces. Women are required to cover their heads and shoulders and wear long skirts below the knees, while men must wear long pants and cover their shoulders. The video aimed to prevent discomfort and disrespect for those unfamiliar with local customs.

Funeral traditions explained for visitors

For years, Sejobe had been a special feature on Bram Fischer Drive and had the ability to lift people’s spirits with his smile and animated greeting gestures. In return, motorists would hoot at him as they passed. Since his death, messages of shock and disbelief have been shared on social media by those whose lives he had touched, including celebrities.

The post by user @mugeefam resonated because it blended grief with responsibility. Many appreciated the guidance, saying it helped them understand rural traditions and avoid unintentional offence. Mzansi reacted with respect and gratitude, praising the family for sharing cultural clarity during a painful time and honouring David with dignity.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lolly pop wrote:

“But for David, it should be different, can’t they communicate about this? It’s going to be full, and the program might be long. Thanks for the update.”

Pascalinah Cynthia Moshokwa wrote:

“Limpopo, we bury in the morning is our culture, thanks Bhuti, for telling them in time. Don’t forget to tell them that no noise in the cemetery is not allowed.”

Thabisomasikhwa said:

“I think for David, all this protocol should be suspended.”

Bonnieberry14 wrote:

“This is so true, in Venda it is that strict when it comes to dress code.”

NomaQocwa Faith Mama ze King asked:

“Sicela, live streaming or a link for us to watch cause we are there in spirit.”

Christian wrote:

“Rest in peace. To the family and friends, be strong, God is with you.”

Nyumani🇿🇦 said:

“Okay, I thought he was from Zimbabwe. May he rest well khaladzi.”

Bestie wrote:

“Dress code, don’t forget to tell us that no ice pops, cigarettes, or alcohol are sold at the graveyard.”

Gokailwe wrote:

“I’m happy with the dressing code, I’m happy.”

Edgar wrote:

“My deepest condolences to everyone affected by the passing of Ntate David Sejobe.”

6454ronica asked:

“Any transport from Multichoice or Fidelity company?”

bonnieberry14 wrote:

“In Venda, the funeral starts at 6 and finishes at 7. By 7:30 to 8:00, we are already at the graveyard.”

Tshililo Godfrey Malange wrote:

“Powerful message for the Gauteng people to observe cultural and tribal protocol. May his soul rest in peace. He lived his life to the fullest.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

