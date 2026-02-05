On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Relebogile Mabotja burst into tears while remembering the late David Sejobe in a video shared by Radio 702 on Instagram

She emphasised that despite media attention and recognition, David never changed and always treated everyone with humility and warmth

Social media users and MultiChoice employees flooded the comments with tributes, condolences, and personal memories of David Sejobe

Relebogile Mabotja burst into tears while remembering the late David Sejobe. Image: relebogile, goodthingsguy

Renowned broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja left South Africans teary-eyed after she broke down while paying tribute to the late David Sejobe.

David Sejobe, a security officer at MultiChoice, tragically passed away after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle while cycling on 30 January 2026. David worked at the drop-off zone along Bram Fischer Drive, where he was often the first point of contact for employees, visitors and members of the public.

Relebogile Mabotja breaks down while remembering David Sejobe

In a video shared on the official Radio 702 Instagram account on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Relebogile Mabotja was in tears as she remembered the late David Sejobe.

“David reminds us how simple life can be, right, because even after having him in the studio, we went and followed him, the team and I, Abel and Jono. We worked together with Multi Choice, SuperSport, and Fidelity to follow him, raising funds in his father's honour, who got him to start cycling to begin with,” she said.

The reigning Telkom Radio Awards Best Talk Show winner highlighted how David Sejobe never looked down on anyone or changed his character despite the media attention he had received.

“We even got a Telkom Radio Award too. One in the category of Promotions Stunt Event for 702 David Sejobe Cycling to Venda. We also got nominated for Community Program, where we were able to raise funds, and brands came along to not just donate but also get him a new bike, and we followed his journey. A helicopter followed his journey. And even long after that, I would still see David at MultiChoice because I have clients there and I'm regularly there, and he never changed a single day,” Relebogile Mabotja said.

SA reacts to Relebogile Mabotja's heartfelt tribute to David Sejobe

Social media users flooded the comments with words of comfort for Relebogile Mabotja and tributes to the late Davide Sejobe.

Here are some of the comments:

moneoa said:

“Askies, my angel. My deepest condolences 💔”

kelewatlhokwa mourned:

“As a MultiChoice Employee, we were so blessed to see and talk to uncle David 🕊️ daily, what a blessing because this man was truly an Angel on Earth and our hearts are totally broken 💔”

adelani01 recounted:

“This guy would wave at me every time I drove past the MultiChoice building..EVERY TIME for years! What a guy! So beautiful how his presence and absence are being felt on the streets of Randburg.”

Mzansi reacted to Relebogile Mabotja's tearful tribute to David Sejobe. Image: talkradio702

